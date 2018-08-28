Norfolk bowling star signs new Warwickshire deal before joining up with England

Olly Stone has signed a new contract with Warwickshire Picture: David Davies/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Norfolk’s England paceman Olly Stone has committed his future to Warwickshire.

The 25-year-old, who played four one-day internationals for his country in Sri Lanka last year, will stay at Edgbaston until the end of the 2022 season.

He has taken 72 wickets in 29 appearances for the Bears, despite suffering serious injury problems, since joining from Northants in 2016.

Stone, who flies to the West Indies with England on Friday, said: “I’m delighted to have signed a new deal.

“I love the club, it has so much history and I’m really excited about the future.”

Warwickshire first-team coach Jim Troughton added: “Having arrived at Edgbaston with a career threatening injury, Olly has shown courage, determination and skill to get himself back to full fitness and show what a valuable player he is to Warwickshire and Birmingham Bears.

“His selection for England is truly deserved and we’re very glad he has committed his future to the Bears.”