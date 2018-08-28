Search

Changes at Lowestoft – one in, two out

PUBLISHED: 11:29 25 January 2019

Marcus Wilkinson in action during his time with Wroxham Picture: ARCHANT

Marcus Wilkinson in action during his time with Wroxham Picture: ARCHANT

Lowestoft Town have released a couple of players after adding a new name to their squad.

Wroxham v Ely Marcus Wilkinson

The Trawlerboys recently brought in Marcus Wilkinson from Wroxham, with the young winger making his debut in the recent 1-1 draw at Rushden and Diamonds and in the squad for Saturday’s trip to mid-table Royston Town.

Now manager Jamie Godbold has trimmed his squad by allowing summer recruits Dan Pinheiro and Matt Brown to move on, although Pinheiro will still be registered with the club.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Godbold said: “Dan has dual registered with Gorleston. We both agreed that he needs to get some much-needed game time to continue his development. He will continue to train and be registered with us and be called upon if required, but for the immediate future he will feature for Gorleston on game days.”

“Matt has been struggling with a reoccurring knee injury all season which has been frustrating for both himself and for us.

“He no longer feels he can give 100pc to us at a time when we need it most, so we have mutually agreed it’s in his best interests to leave the club.

“I still believe that, once he sorts his injury problems out, you will see Browny back in a LTFC shirt one day. He leaves the club with our best wishes.”

As for the signing of Wilkinson, who featured as a late substitute in last Saturday’s home goalless draw against Redditch, Godbold added: “We know Marcus well, having worked with him and Wroxham, and believe he is capable of making the steps up to become a really effective squad member.

“We welcome him to the club and would like to thank Jordan and Wroxham for their cooperation.”

Despite having drawn their two previous games the Trawlerboys will start the weekend in the Evostik Southern League Central relegation zone, albeit just one point behind fourth from bottom St Neots.

Saturday’s game will be the first of two visits to Garden Walk in less than two weeks, with Lowestoft travelling to Royston for a League Cup tie on Tuesday, February 5. Meanwhile, the postponed home match against fellow strugglers Halesowen has been re-arranged for Tuesday, March 19. Both games kick off at 7.45pm.

