St Ives Town 0 Lowestoft Town 0: Blues bounce back from drubbing by taking a point on the raod

PUBLISHED: 17:49 30 December 2018

Key midfielder Rossi Jarvis leaves the field injured after just five minutes of Lowestoft Town's clash at St Ives Pictured: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town added another point to their tally on Saturday as they strive to move away from the lower reaches of the Evostik League.

Lowestoft Town's Henry Pollock holds off St Ives' Ty Ward during Saturday's goalless draw at Westwood Road Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOWLowestoft Town's Henry Pollock holds off St Ives' Ty Ward during Saturday's goalless draw at Westwood Road Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

It was a good response to the 4-0 Boxing Day drubbing at King’s Lynn and a well deserved point from a game that was notable for commitment rather than flair.

Lowestoft were able to include fit-again Josh Curry in the starting line-up for the first time since the beginning of October but any joy that brought to the travelling fans was soon  countered by the sight of Rossi Jarvis limping off after just five minutes.

Connor Deeks also returned after suspension, with Adam Tann replacing Luca Vega.

Lowestoft were close to conceding a goal in the opening minute as Danny Kelly fired in from the corner of the penalty area, forcing Elvijs Putnins into a fine tip-over save.

The visitors then had a good chance to open the scoring when a Jack Wilkinson cross was knocked down by substitute Danny Pinheiro but Shaun Bammant’s hooked effort on the turn clipped the bar. Kieran Higgs also set up a chance for Deeks but his effort was easily dealt with by Martin Conway in the home goal.

There was another scare for Lowestoft at the start of the second half as Dylan Wilson was played through the centre of the Trawlerboys defence but Putnins was quickly out of his goal to save bravely at the feet of the striker. Kelly then sent a decent effort flashing across the face of the goal but just wide of the far post.

Although there were flashes of goalmouth incident play was mainly confined to midfield but there were strong Lowestoft appeals for a penalty as, following a spell of pressure, a corner appeared to be handled by a St Ives defender but the referee didn’t see it and waved play on. Soon after Deeks was not far off target from 25 yards following a strong run from midfield.

The game had seemed destined to be a goalless draw long before the end but there was a last minute scare for Lowestoft as a quick counter saw Kelly racing clear with just Putnins to beat but Tann produced a superb last ditch tackle to save the day.

The point saw Lowestoft move one place up the table to fifth from bottom, with a home match against neighbours Leiston coming up on New Year’s Day (3pm).

St Ives Town: Conway, Jackson, Coulson, Sundire, Cartwright (Newman 51), De’ath, Bailey (Seymour-Shove 72), Parker, Wilson, Kelly, Ward (Baker 83), Subs (not used) Hood, Wallis

Lowestoft Town: Putnins, Curry, Wilkinson, Deeks, Jarvis (Pinheiro 6, Fowkes 71), Tann, Schaar, Pollock, Bammant, Higgs, Smith, Subs (not used) Wren, Hedge, Reynolds.

Referee: Mr S Cheek

Attendance: 221

