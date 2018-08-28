Lowestoft Town 1 St Neots Town 2: Sheriff double condemns Blues to defeat

Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town’s poor run in the Evostik Southern League Central Division continued last night when they were beaten 2-1 at home by St Neots.

A goal in either half from Nabil Sheriff proved enough to settle the match, although substitute Armani Schaar did make it intersting by pulling one back for the hosts 10 minutes from time.

Having ended a run of four successive league defeats with a goalless draw against Barwell on Saturday the Blues soon found themselves on the back foot in their second home match in four days.

There was a lucky escape after six minutes when Dylan Williams smashed the ball against the woodwork but there was no reprieve five minutes later as St Neots took the lead. Gary Wharton was the architect with an excellent cross and Shariff was on head home past Elvijs Putnins.

Wharton send a shot just over over on 32 minutes as the visitors continued to look the better side, although Conor McKendry was close to an equaliser on the stroke of half-time when his shot from a tight angle went just wide.

Putnins kept his side in touch with an excellent save to deny Wharton early in the second period but it wasn’t long before St Neots made it 2-0. This time Dion Semble-Ferris was the provider for Shariff, with the striker producing another good header to extend the visitors’ advantage.

Lowestoft kept battling away and gave themselves a lifeline on 80 minutes when substitute Schaar, who had only been on the pitch a couple of minutes, tucked home a free-kick from McKendry.

Robert Eagle and Adam Tann both had efforts deflected just wide late on but the visitors were able to see out the game in front of an attendance of 238.

There was a dramatic match at Mundford Road in the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup, with Swaffham beating Thetford 6-5 on penalties after the game had ended 2-2. All the goals came in the first half, with Matty Prudence (penalty) and Luis Duarte scoring for the Pedlars and Quevin Castro and Valter Rocha on target for the hosts.

Norwich United won through with a 2-1 home win against Lakenheath. Liam Jackson’s deflected shot put the Planters ahead in the seventh minute and 16-year-old debutant Matt Cheal-Ferris ran strongly into the box and squeezed the ball inside the post 10 minutes later. That’s where the scoring ended for the Planters and Reece Clarke struck four minutes after the break to make it a tense second period. Kirkley & Pakefield also made progress, beating Wroxham 4-2 at Walmer Road.