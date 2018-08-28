Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lowestoft Town face big FA Trophy test against high-flying Enfield

PUBLISHED: 06:24 27 October 2018

Substitute Armani Schaar reduces the arrears for Lowestoft Town against St Neots on Tuesday evening. The visitors held out to win 2-1 Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Substitute Armani Schaar reduces the arrears for Lowestoft Town against St Neots on Tuesday evening. The visitors held out to win 2-1 Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft Town FC

Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold has a lengthy injury list to contend with as he prepares for another big test on Saturday afternoon.

Comment
Connor Deeks is out of action for Lowestoft Picture: Shirley D WhitlowConnor Deeks is out of action for Lowestoft Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

A home match in the FA Trophy against an in-form Enfield Town side would have been a tough assignment for a full strength squad.

But no fewer than 10 players will be missing through injury when the Blues take on the second placed side in the Premier Division of the Bostik League, and Godbold will once again have to throw a number of youngsters into the fray.

With Lowestoft having picked just one point from their previous six games to drop down to fourth from bottom in the Evostik Southern League Central Division these are testing times for the new boss - but he insists he’s up for the challenge.

“The injury situation has made life very difficult for us,” he said. “We have got three lads in on loan to help us out but I am still having to play youngsters in what is a very tough league, when in an ideal world you would be easing them into it. The good news is that I think five of the injured players should be back soon. Connor Deeks, Andrew Fisk, Dean Bammant, Adam Smith and Matty Brown are all making good progress.

“But I don’t think they will be ready for Saturday and it will be a big test for the lads against a team who are second in their league and beat the leaders Tonbridge Angels in midweek.

“We will be going out there with a positive attitude. We need to turn in a good performance ourselves and then see what happens.”

The Blues will be playing their third home match in the space of eight days on Saturday and will be aiming to give their supporters something to shout about following a goalless draw against Barwell with a 2-1 defeat at the hands on St Neots in midweek.

“It has been a difficult period but even with all the players out we have always been competitive in games and haven’t been thrashed,” said Godbold. “We proved earlier in the season that we are capable of going on a run - and there’s no reason why that shouldn’t happen again.”

There’s a chance a few of the more familiar faces will be back in action when the league campaign resumes at third placed Stourbridge on Saturday week.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

Video: Emi Buendia is good. But you haven’t seen anything yet

Emi Buendia has been a key figure for Norwich City since his summer move Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Canaries star knows what to expect from his former boss against Brentford

Teemu Pukki played under new Brentford boss Thomas Frank at Brondby Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Daniel Farke backs Paul Hurst to recover from Ipswich Town nightmare

Daniel Farke is tipping Paul Hurst to bounce back Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Paul Lambert’s appointment to be confirmed by Ipswich on Saturday morning

Former Norwich bosses Alex Neil and Paul Lambert, right, will meet again soon - Lambert's first game as Ipswich boss will be against Neil's Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Updated: TEAM NEWS: Upbeat injury bulletin on Louis Thompson and Teemu Pukki

Louis Thompson was forced off a minute or two after his late arrival with a suspected dislocated shoulder Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy