Lowestoft Town face big FA Trophy test against high-flying Enfield

Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold has a lengthy injury list to contend with as he prepares for another big test on Saturday afternoon.

A home match in the FA Trophy against an in-form Enfield Town side would have been a tough assignment for a full strength squad.

But no fewer than 10 players will be missing through injury when the Blues take on the second placed side in the Premier Division of the Bostik League, and Godbold will once again have to throw a number of youngsters into the fray.

With Lowestoft having picked just one point from their previous six games to drop down to fourth from bottom in the Evostik Southern League Central Division these are testing times for the new boss - but he insists he’s up for the challenge.

“The injury situation has made life very difficult for us,” he said. “We have got three lads in on loan to help us out but I am still having to play youngsters in what is a very tough league, when in an ideal world you would be easing them into it. The good news is that I think five of the injured players should be back soon. Connor Deeks, Andrew Fisk, Dean Bammant, Adam Smith and Matty Brown are all making good progress.

“But I don’t think they will be ready for Saturday and it will be a big test for the lads against a team who are second in their league and beat the leaders Tonbridge Angels in midweek.

“We will be going out there with a positive attitude. We need to turn in a good performance ourselves and then see what happens.”

The Blues will be playing their third home match in the space of eight days on Saturday and will be aiming to give their supporters something to shout about following a goalless draw against Barwell with a 2-1 defeat at the hands on St Neots in midweek.

“It has been a difficult period but even with all the players out we have always been competitive in games and haven’t been thrashed,” said Godbold. “We proved earlier in the season that we are capable of going on a run - and there’s no reason why that shouldn’t happen again.”

There’s a chance a few of the more familiar faces will be back in action when the league campaign resumes at third placed Stourbridge on Saturday week.