Lowestoft looking for home comforts

Lowestoft's Armani Schaar gives chase during the weekend draw at home to Barwell Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town will be hoping to prove their poor run of form is over when they host St Neots Town on Tuesday night in the Southern League Central Premeir Division.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Trawlerboys ended a run of four league defeats with a goalless draw at home to Barwell on Saturday.

St Neots are 19th, one place and two points behind Lowestoft, and head east as the lowest scorers in the division, with just six in 10 outings – and in seven of those matches they have failed to score.

It’s League Cup time for Thurlow Nunn teams with the big match at Walmer Road, where Kirkley & Pakefield face Wroxham. The Royals are eighth in the table while Wroxham, who have won their last four league and cup games, are sixth.

Norwich United will look to put their home defeat by FC Clacton behind them when they host First Division Lakenheath. Thetford – on the end of a 5-1 home thumping by Wroxham on Friday – have a home derby against First Division Swaffham.