Lowestoft 0 Barwell 0: Trawlerboys end slump but lack scoring touch

Lowestoft goalkeeper Elvijs Putnins clears the ball under pressure

Lowestoft Town ended a run of four consecutive league defeats, but had to settle for a point as they ground out a goalless draw against Barwell.

Adam Tann clearing the ball for Lowestoft Town

Connor Deeks returned to the starting lineup for Lowestoft, who also included new loan signing James Blanchfield from Dagenham & Redbridge. Barwell also included a new signing – former Wolves striker Sylvan Ebanks-Blake, signed in midweek from Halesowen Town.

There was an early indication of what was to follow when the impressive Jahvan Davidson-Miller robbed Robert Eagle and raced away down the right, but there was no one to take advantage of his cross. The big number 10 seemed to be involved in everything and placed another superb cross on to the head of Massiah McDonald, who headed straight into the hands of Elvijs Putnins.

With no one seemingly capable of profiting from his crosses, Davidson-Miller decided to do it himself as he cut in from the right and his low cross shot from 12 yards appeared to be creeping into the far corner when Putnins got his hand to the ball to turn it round the post.

Lowestoft suffered another injury blow in the 24th minute with Deeks forced off with a recurrence of his ankle injury to be replaced by Ben Fowkes. The change made little difference to the contest, with Barwell continuing to boss things but without really testing Putnins.

Matt Castellan, left, challenging for the ball for Lowestoft Town

The second half continued in much the same vein, with Putnins racing out of his area to head clear from Davidson-Miller who then saw his curling drive from the edge of the penalty area slam against the upright and bounce clear.

With 20 minutes to go Barwell replaced the ineffective Ebanks-Blake with top scorer Brady Hickey, but the change seemed to inspire the Trawlerboys who finally started to pose a threat. The pace of Kieran Higgs started to trouble the visiting defence but when he was brought down just outside the area Conor Mckendry’s free-kick was blasted into the Barwell wall.

Higgs let fly with a venomous effort which keeper Liam Castle tipped over and with just two minutes to play another foul on Higgs gave Mckendry another free-kick which seemed to be headed for the top corner – until Castle managed to get a hand to the ball to turn it over.

Lowestoft: Putnins, Castellan, Eagle, Deeks (Fowkes 24), Jarvis, Tann, Pollock, Blanchfield, Schaar (Pinheiro 46), Higgs, Mckendry, Subs not used: Wren, Bammant, Reynolds.

Lowestoft's Conor McKendry on the attack

Barwell: Castle, Rowe, Putman, Desrosiers, Hildreth, Canavan, Morgan, Tomkinson (Albertus 71), Ebanks-Blake (Hickey 71), Davidson-Miller, McDonald (Story 87), Subs not used: Williams, Taylor.

Referee: G Laflin. Att: 355.