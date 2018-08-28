Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Lowestoft 0 Barwell 0: Trawlerboys end slump but lack scoring touch

PUBLISHED: 13:31 21 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:31 21 October 2018

Lowestoft goalkeeper Elvijs Putnins clears the ball under pressure Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft goalkeeper Elvijs Putnins clears the ball under pressure Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town ended a run of four consecutive league defeats, but had to settle for a point as they ground out a goalless draw against Barwell.

Comment
Adam Tann clearing the ball for Lowestoft Town Picture: Shirley D WhitlowAdam Tann clearing the ball for Lowestoft Town Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Connor Deeks returned to the starting lineup for Lowestoft, who also included new loan signing James Blanchfield from Dagenham & Redbridge. Barwell also included a new signing – former Wolves striker Sylvan Ebanks-Blake, signed in midweek from Halesowen Town.

There was an early indication of what was to follow when the impressive Jahvan Davidson-Miller robbed Robert Eagle and raced away down the right, but there was no one to take advantage of his cross. The big number 10 seemed to be involved in everything and placed another superb cross on to the head of Massiah McDonald, who headed straight into the hands of Elvijs Putnins.

With no one seemingly capable of profiting from his crosses, Davidson-Miller decided to do it himself as he cut in from the right and his low cross shot from 12 yards appeared to be creeping into the far corner when Putnins got his hand to the ball to turn it round the post.

Lowestoft suffered another injury blow in the 24th minute with Deeks forced off with a recurrence of his ankle injury to be replaced by Ben Fowkes. The change made little difference to the contest, with Barwell continuing to boss things but without really testing Putnins.

Matt Castellan, left, challenging for the ball for Lowestoft Town Picture: Shirley D WhitlowMatt Castellan, left, challenging for the ball for Lowestoft Town Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

The second half continued in much the same vein, with Putnins racing out of his area to head clear from Davidson-Miller who then saw his curling drive from the edge of the penalty area slam against the upright and bounce clear.

With 20 minutes to go Barwell replaced the ineffective Ebanks-Blake with top scorer Brady Hickey, but the change seemed to inspire the Trawlerboys who finally started to pose a threat. The pace of Kieran Higgs started to trouble the visiting defence but when he was brought down just outside the area Conor Mckendry’s free-kick was blasted into the Barwell wall.

Higgs let fly with a venomous effort which keeper Liam Castle tipped over and with just two minutes to play another foul on Higgs gave Mckendry another free-kick which seemed to be headed for the top corner – until Castle managed to get a hand to the ball to turn it over.

Lowestoft: Putnins, Castellan, Eagle, Deeks (Fowkes 24), Jarvis, Tann, Pollock, Blanchfield, Schaar (Pinheiro 46), Higgs, Mckendry, Subs not used: Wren, Bammant, Reynolds.

Lowestoft's Conor McKendry on the attack Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Conor McKendry on the attack Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Barwell: Castle, Rowe, Putman, Desrosiers, Hildreth, Canavan, Morgan, Tomkinson (Albertus 71), Ebanks-Blake (Hickey 71), Davidson-Miller, McDonald (Story 87), Subs not used: Williams, Taylor.

Referee: G Laflin. Att: 355.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

Video: He was Klose to leaving Norwich City – now it’s all Farke-love for Timm

Onel Hernandez and Jordan Rhodes celebrate with Timm Klose, after he equalises for Norwich City at Nottingham Forest. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Paddy Davitt verdict: Feels good, right, Norwich City fans?

Todd Cantwell was at the hub of Norwich City's best work against Nottingham Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pace of fit-again Hernandez proved crucial in City turning the tide at Forest

Onel Hernandez congratulates Timm Klose on his equaliser at Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘I was smiling even before the ball was in’ – City star bouncing at his career-first intervention

A humble Timm Klose celebrates victory with the traveling Norwich City fans after an excellent comeback at Nottingham Forest. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Paddy Davitt verdict: Boring, boring Norwich City

Norwich City midfielder Emi Buendia leads the charge at QPR Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy