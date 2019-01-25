Round-up: Magpies hope to silence pop star Olly Murs, Wroxham look to bounce back and Wymondham minds on Norfolk Senior Cup

Ryan Crisp in action for Dereham against Aveley

Dereham are looking to silence a pop star while the Norfolk Senior Cup has repercussions on two other leagues – CHRIS LAKEY looks ahead to the weekend’s local football matches

Wroxham boss Jordan Southgate, left, and assistant Adam Drury.

Bostik North

Dereham will be looking to complete a double – and get a first win for new managers Adam Gusterson and Olly Willis – when they visit fifth-placed Coggeshall.

The Magpies beat pop star Olly Murs’ side 4-2 at Aldiss Park in August with Danny Beaumont notching a brace and travel in good spirits, having gained a useful point against high-flying Aveley a week ago.

New signing Matthew Castellan marked his return with a headed equaliser.

Swaffham's Nick Castellan - the Pedlars are in Senior Cup action

Then on Tuesday night the Magpies hammered underdogs Diss 6-0 in the Norfolk Senior Cup quarter-final, Joe Gatting leading the way with a hat-trick.

Gusterson is happy how the team is beginning to gel.

“We go into the game off the back of two good performances,” he said. “Last week against Aveley I felt we played really well and on another day could have won the game, but gaining a point from that fixture has certainly given us a real good platform from which to build.

“Tuesday night was about being professional and doing the job required against a lower level opposition and I felt we did this well, got valuable minutes into those that needed it and played some really good stuff which will help build confidence amongst the group.

“We are looking forward to another difficult test away at a side currently in the play-offs in Coggeshall.

“There is no pressure on us as we are not expected to get a result. However, much like the Aveley game, we will believe that we can be competitive and come away with a positive result if we perform as we now know we can.’

Magpies defender Adam Plumstead is a week away from full fitness, while Adam Smith and Rhys Logan continued their recoveries with valuable minutes in midweek with no ill effects. Sam Borrer is out because of work commitments while Dereham are hoping to have clearance sorted for Shaun Wones to feature.

Eastern Counties

Wroxham will be looking to return to winning ways when they travel to Ely City on a day when Norfolk Senior Cup commitments occupy a number of league teams.

The Yachtsmen lost at home to leaders Godmanchester Rovers a week ago to slip to seventh place in the Premier Division. Ely are fourth from bottom.

Gorleston have a trip to Haverhill Rovers, who are two points and two places ahead of the Greens, but the game of the day is at Godmanchester who entertain fourth-placed Walsham le Willows.

In the First Division North, leaders Harleston Town are without a game, so Mulbarton Wanderers will close the gap to one point if they win at home to March Town United, who are in fourth place.

Norwich CBS, in fifth, are at home to mid-table Ipswich Wanderers, while sixth-placed Fakenham Town host bottom club Needham Market Reserves

Norfolk Senior Cup

UEA host Swaffham Town in the semi-finals this afternoon, while Mattishall are at home to Norwich United and Danny White takes his inconsistent Thetford Town side to Anglian Combination Premier Division title hopefuls Wymondham Town.

Dereham earned their semi-final place after the 6-0 midweek win at Diss.

Anglian Combination

Cup commitments could see Wymondham slip further behind in the title race, if luck is against them.

Already six points behind the top two, fourth-placed Wymondham will be keeping a close eye on league results once their Norfolk Senior Cup tie has finished

Above them on goal difference, Norwich Ceyms are at home to Blofield United.

One place below Wymondham on a goal difference of just one are Sheringham, who have two games in hand – and if they beat Acle at home today they will move level on points.

Leaders Caister are at home to Scole United, while second-placed Long Stratton – who trail on goal difference – have a trip to Waveney.

Bottom side Norwich United U21 will be looking for their first win of the season when they host Bradenham Wanderers, while Wroxham Reserves are at home to St Andrews and Hellesdon travel to Beccles Town.

In the First Division, leaders Yelverton are at home to Easton, while Mundford, a point behind with a game in hand, host North Walsham Town.

Aylsham, in third, are at home to Attleborough Town while East Harling host Fakenham Town Reserves.

Bungay Town are at home to Thetford Rovers.