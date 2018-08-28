Lakenham Hewett Ladies celebrate first league win for two years

Lakenham Hewett Ladies on their way to their first win in two years Picture: RICHARD POLLEY Archant

Lakenham Hewett Ladies were buzzing at the weekend after recording their first league win for two years.

The Lionesses beat Woodbridge Amazons 27-24 at Hilltops, with player-of-the-match Danny Pluckrose leading the way with a hat-trick of tries.

It was a special moment for all the players and supporters and especially coach Dee Mann, who has rebuilt the team and moulded them into a competitive outfit.

Lakenham started the game strongly, with tries from Pluckrose (2) and Jenna Ray putting them in command before the Amazons hit back with a score of their own.

The home side led 27-12 at the break, with Chloe Halliwell touching down before player of the match Pluckrose scored again to cap a superb first half at No 8.

The hosts were unable to add any points to their tally after the interval, while the opposition closed the gap with a couple of tries, but the second score came late on and Lakenham saw out the game to claim a well-deserved success.