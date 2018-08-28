Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

No clean sheet for veteran Bastock as King’s Lynn bow out of Norfolk Senior Cup

PUBLISHED: 22:15 19 November 2018

Assistant manager Paul Bastock was in goal for King's Lynn in their Norfolk Senior Cup tie against the UEA Picture: Matthew Usher.

Assistant manager Paul Bastock was in goal for King's Lynn in their Norfolk Senior Cup tie against the UEA Picture: Matthew Usher.

A young King’s Lynn Town side - with one notable exception - bowed out of the Norfolk Senior Cup on Monday night after losing 1-0 to UEA at the FDC in Bowthorpe.

Comment

Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse named a whole new side from the one which beat Barwell 3-1 in the league on Saturday, with his 48-year-old assistant Paul Bastock playing in goal.

It was the record breaking veteran’s 1,278th competitive game, but in front of him were an inexperienced team, many of whom were of a similar age to the students in the UEA line-up.

Lynn had their chances in a goalless first half, with Jack Frowhawk being denied by an excellent save and Kyran Stannard and Frowhawk firing just wide. But it was UEA who got the decisive goal in the 65th minute, with a scrappy effort from a corner denying Bastock a clean sheet.

The third round will be concluded on Tuesday evening when Dereham Town from Bostik League North welcome Anglian Combination Acle United to Aldiss Park (7.45pm) with the draw being made on Friday evening.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

‘I could have been the next Didier Drogba’ - former Norwich City striker on his big regret

Dieumerci Mbokani once turned down a move to Liverpool. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Norwich City Debate – Your questions answered

Timm Klose has been busy with Switzerland during the final international break of 2018, while Tim Krul and Moritz Leitner have been away with their remaining Norwich City team-mates in Tampa. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘I was so lost in my own head’ - Ex-Norwich City star Darren Eadie on his battle with mental health

Darren Eadie knows what it's like to think your down days will just pass. Picture Richard Kelly

‘They’ve got a good respect for each other and that’s important’ – Legend impressed by City players

Club legend Grant Holt signed autographs for Norwich City fans after the open training session in Florida Picture: Kevin Wiatrowski/Visit Tampa Bay

Norwich City pair Klose and Pukki emerge unscathed after international duty

Timm Klose helped Switzerland to a 5-2 win over Belgium on Sunday evening. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy