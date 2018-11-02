King’s Lynn Town confirm roles for Back and Fryatt following return of Ian Culverhouse

Robbie Back, left, and Neil Fryatt remain at King's Lynn Town following the return of Ian Culverhouse Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

King’s Lynn Town have confirmed new positions within the club for Robbie Back and Neil Fryatt following the return of Ian Culverhouse as manager.

Back and Fryatt had been in charge of the Linnets as joint managers following the sacking of Simon Clark in September.

Back, with immediate effect, has been appointed director of football while Fryatt will be the club’s youth development manage.

Back’s role, according to a statement on the club’s official web site, will “see him overseeing all aspects of the club’s four teams, player recruitment and scouting as well as liaising between the club’s managers and officials behind the scenes”.

Fryatt continues as youth team manager as well as overseeing the progression of players through from the A team to the youth team and, in time, through to the reserves.

Culverhouse returns six months after he left the club, with Paul Bastock coming in as his assistant. The pair had worked together at Grantham Town, where Culverhouse was manager until resigning last month. The pair will be in charge for Saturday’s game at Alvechurch.

“The club wishes to place on record its sincere thanks to both Rob and Neil on the tremendous work they have overseen in the last two months following a difficult start to the season,” the statement added.

On his new position at The Walks, Back said: “Both myself and Neil have enjoyed our last two months of managing an absolutely tremendous squad of players at the club. It has been a great honour and a privilege to work with this talented bunch of individuals and to manage this amazing club.

“We said from day one that if the right person came along to take the club forward and further develop the team we would step aside. When it became clear that Ian would be interested in returning we both had no hesitation in stepping down and allowing this magnificent coach and manager to return along with his assistant Paul Bastock.

Back continued: “We would both like to thank the chairman for allowing us the chance to manage the club at such a difficult time and to all of the supporters for their outstanding support given to us over our time in charge.”

“Also, we thank all of the people behind the scenes who continue to work tirelessly for the club and have assisted us both gratefully. We are both looking forward to getting started in our new roles at the club.

“Finally we would both like to wish Ian and Paul the best of luck for Saturday at Alvechurch.”