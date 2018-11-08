Search

‘I haven’t been able to sleep I’ve been that excited’ – new King’s Lynn Town assistant Paul Bastock

08 November, 2018 - 19:28
King's Lynn Town's new assistant manager Paul Bastock, during his record-breaking appearance whole with Wisbech Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

King's Lynn Town's new assistant manager Paul Bastock, during his record-breaking appearance whole with Wisbech Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Archant

Paul Bastock has been there, seen that, got the T-shirt - but admits life as assistant manager of King’s Lynn Town is a whole new adventure.

The 48-year-old keeper has, as the old joke goes, had as many clubs as Jack Nicklaus and holds a club appearance record, taken from the grasp of England great Peter Shlton last season during a stint with local rivals Wisbech Town. But his appointment as assistant to returning manager Ian Culverhouse marks another step on an illustrious career – one that even Bastock is excited about.

“I haven’t been able to sleep, I’ve been that excited,” admitted Bastock ahead of Saturday’s home game against St Ives Town.

“I came in to meet the old gaffers who were interested in me becoming goalkeeping coach and obviously things turned around massively when Ian asked me to come in and be his assistant.

“He doesn’t really need an assistant, he’s probably one of the most tactical and best managers I’ve come across.

“I’m learning off Ian and I don’t think there’s anyone better I could learn off.”

Bastock was on the Lynn bench for the 3-0 win at Alvechurch on Saturday – Culverhouse’s first game in charge since his shock return to the hot seat. First impressions were good.

Bastock said: “I’ve watched games this season and for me that was like a Premiership performance in non-league.

“We were heads above anything I’ve witnessed in any game this season and Saturday was an unbelievable start to a new adventure.

“I’ve played against King’s Lynn many a time and I know what potential the club has got.

“The fans have always been very vocal and vote with their feet when the club is doing well. The Walks has always been a difficult and hostile place to play at and that’s how we want to make it for other sides.”

Meanwhile, 16-year-old defender Owen Gilbert has agreed an 18-month deal with the Linnets.

Gilbert, released from the Peterborough United Academy over the summer, has made 12 starts for the reserves in Thurlow Nunn Division One North and twice featured for the first team in the City Security Services Limited League Challenge Cup.

Director of football Robbie Back said: “Owen has performed really well for the club since his arrival and he is very much one for the future.”

