Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Gallery

Injury blow for Fisk as leaders have too much quality for Trawlerboys

PUBLISHED: 15:19 09 December 2018

Kettering open the scoring against Lowestoft Town. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Kettering open the scoring against Lowestoft Town. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft’s visit to table topping Kettering was always going to be a tough task and it was not made any easier with Kieran Higgs missing, his place being taken by Andrew Fisk returning after injury.

Comment
Lowestoft Shaun Bammant and Ben Fowles in action against Kettering. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft Shaun Bammant and Ben Fowles in action against Kettering. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

The teams were faced with a viciously cold wind sweeping across a pitch which was looking much the worse after suffering a lot of rain during the week and a game the previous evening. The effects of the wind and an erratic bounce made control difficult with the ball spending a lot of time in the air.

As would be expected the Poppies were doing much of the pressing and at times the Trawlerboys goal seemed to lead a charmed life as crosses whizzed across the face of the goal with no one able to get on the end of them.

Fate seemed against Lowestoft as they had to play with 10 men for several minutes with Jack Wilkinson having a blood injury attended to and then on 25 minutes Fisk, chasing a Shaun Bammant flick on, pulled up with a recurrence of his hamstring injury and had to be replaced by Ben Fowkes.

With half-time approaching Elvijs Putnins had not really been tested when a misunderstanding between him and Rossi Jarvis presented Aaron O’Connor with the simple task of walking the ball into an unguarded goal to put the Poppies ahead.

Lowestoft Town's Armani Schaar and Matt Brown challenge Kettering's Lathaniel Rowe-Turner. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft Town's Armani Schaar and Matt Brown challenge Kettering's Lathaniel Rowe-Turner. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

There was an early scare for Lowestoft at the start of the second half as O’Connor flashed a powerful header inches over the bar. The Trawlerboys started to get the ball down and come more into the game ball but without really testing Paul White in the home goal. Hopes of an equaliser were shattered though as the Poppies struck with two goals in a minute to seal the points.

Firstly a 66th-minute free kick just inside the Lowestoft half taken by the influential Marcus Kelly was headed beyond Putnins into the roof of the net by Declan Towers and straight from the restart Kelly himself was played through the middle to shoot past the Town keeper.

Lowestoft had again shown commitment throughout but it was not until the 82nd minute that they had a shot on target but even then Fowkes’ effort from the edge of the area was straight at the keeper.

Kettering Town: White, Berry, Stohrer, Richens, Meikle, O’Connor (Hoenes 56), Holman, Kelly-Evans, Kelly (Solkhon 80), Towers (Toseland 77), Rowe-Turner. Subs not used: Milnes, Graham

Lowestoft Town goalkeeper Elvijs Putnins comes out to claim against Kettering. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft Town goalkeeper Elvijs Putnins comes out to claim against Kettering. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town: Putnins, Schaar, Wilkinson, Deeks, Jarvis, Tann, Pollock (Vega 63), Fisk (Fowkes 25), Bammant, Smith (Wren 87), Brown. Subs not used: Hedge, Reynolds

Referee: Mr S Chalkley

Attendance: 586

Lowestoft's Henry Pollock and Connor Deeks in action against Kettering. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Henry Pollock and Connor Deeks in action against Kettering. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Action from Lowestoft Town's defeat at Kettering. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowAction from Lowestoft Town's defeat at Kettering. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s last-gasp 3-2 Championship win against Bolton

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Another assist and plenty of bright sparks before defensive wobbles on busy day for Aarons

City youngster Max Aarons runs to celebrate with Teemu Pukki after the late winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a breathless 3-2 Championship win against Bolton

Teemu Pukki is mobbed after his stoppage time winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It’s another Pukki party at Carrow Road as Canaries snatch dramatic win over Bolton to stay top

Teemu Pukki's face said it all as he earned Norwich City victory over Bolton, with another injury-time winner. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ‘It’s what any Norwich City player wants to do’ – Marco plays it cool over special day at Carrow Road

Max Aarons relishes the moment with his Norwich City team-mates, after Teemu Pukki's injury-time goal seals another stunning victory - this time over Bolton. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy