’We have to give something positive to our supporters’ – Ian Culverhouse prepares for his return to The Walks

PUBLISHED: 12:26 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:02 09 November 2018

Ian Culverhouse returns to The Walks for his first home game back in charge of King's Lynn Town Picture: Matthew Usher

Matthew Usher Photography

Ian Culverhouse returns to The Walks on Saturday, when the fanfare of his stunning return as King’s Lynn Town manager will finally begin to fade away.

Comment
Ryan Fryatt is a doubt for King's Lynn Town Picture: Matthew UsherRyan Fryatt is a doubt for King's Lynn Town Picture: Matthew Usher

For the man himself, it’s already been a case of strictly business as usual – and he is confident his small but perfectly-formed squad have enough about them to restore some pride that has taken such a dent this season.

Culverhouse has called on the crowed to push his team up the table from their current 12th place, but knows it is a two-way street: the players need to give the fans something to cheer. And in that respect, he is confident he has the foundations on which to build what might have been an unlikely promotion push just a few weeks ago.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” said Culverhouse, speaking to the club’s official web site ahead of the home game against St Ives Town.

“To have a good crowd behind you in a home fixture can sometimes be almost worth a goal start and I would urge and encourage all of our supporters to get behind us from the first whistle on Saturday and stick behind the lads for the full 90 minutes.

“I know, and the players know, that we must improve our home form if we want move up the table and put ourselves into a healthier position.

“Draws have to be turned into wins as the difference between one and three points is huge in the final reckoning.

“The squad, although small, is packed with quality and some very gifted players.

“As a team we have to give something positive to our supporters to get them pumped up and fully involved so a quick, front foot start is what I will be looking for from the lads.

“There is still a shed load of points on offer and anything can and will happen over the next few months.”

Not everything is rosy in the Linnets camp, with Culverhouse – who was in charge for Lynn’s 3-0 win at Alvechurch a week ago – missing the suspended Rory McAuley and question marks over his other centre-half, Ryan Fryatt, who suffered a bad cut above an eye last weekend.

“We have a few injury concerns but I will give everyone as long as possible to see how they are,” added Culverhouse.

