BREAKING: Ian Culverhouse makes sensational return as King’s Lynn Town manager

Ian Culverhouse has returned to manage King's Lynn Town Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Ian Culverhouse has made a sensational return to King’s Lynn Town.

The former Norwich City defender and one-time assistant manager left The Walks under a cloud at the end of last season, having guided the Linnets to the Southern League play-off final.

Lynn chairman Stephen Cleeve admitted the relationship between him and Culverhouse had broken down, but in a remarkable about-turn, Culverhouse – who quit his job as Grantham manager in the middle of last month – is to return.

Veteran goalkeeper Paul Bastock will be his assistant.

A statement on the club’s official website on Thursday night said: “The club wishes to announce the appointment of Ian Culverhouse as the club’s new first team manager.

“He will be assisted at The Walks by former Boston United goalkeeper and UK appearance record holder Paul Bastock.

“They will take charge of the team at Alvechurch on Saturday, replacing the joint management team of Neil Fryatt and Robbie Back who have taken up new positions within the club.

“A full statement will be released here in the morning.”