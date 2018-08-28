Holt go marching on, Wymondham bounce back with excellent away win

Fakenham on their way to a hard-fought win at Thurston on Saturday Picture: MIKE WYATT Mike Wyatt ABIPP

Holt continued their unbeaten run with a 20-13 win but were made to work hard by a lively West Norfolk side.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The leaders started confidently and within five minutes No 10 Tom Jackson found a gap to score under the posts. The conversion by full back James Wyatt made the score 7-0.

West responded with a good overall team performance and more than held their own in the forward battle.

Holt were finding it difficult to adapt to the wet ball and slippery conditions. They were regularly conceding penalties, one of which was converted by West full back Jack Trundley to make it 7-3.

West kept up the pressure and were rewarded with a try by centre Josh Bray, converted by Trundley, to take a 10-7 lead into the break.

For the first time this season Holt were behind at half-time but they were soon back on course with two dominant five-metre scrums which allowed the ball to be released quickly to winger Geoff Flather, who touched down to make it 12-10.

West then re-took the lead with a penalty kicked by Trundley but it was not for long. Holt centre Matt Howell took on the West defence and fed second row Robbie Gray, who crashed over the line for one of his trade-mark tries. The conversion attempt by Wyatt was wide, but he later completed the scoring with a well-struck penalty.

The Norfolk Brewhouse man of the match for Holt was Matt Howell.

A mixed Holt XV were grateful to Wisbech for sending over a team for a friendly, with the visitors winning 27-43.

Wymondham bounced back from the defeat against Holt in the first match at their new Barnard Fields ground in impressive fashion, winning 17-15 at Ely to move back up to second.

On a suited to forwards’ rugby the Red and Blacks took the lead when a drive for the line saw Auden Airdrie gather and touch down, with Charlie Delaney converting.

Ely edged ahead with an unconverted try and a penalty and stretched their lead to 15-7 after the break. But Wymondham hit back with a Delaney penalty and with 20 minutes to go, the visitors worked a solid line-out to give the backs good ball for Delaney to score and convert his own try.

Fakenham got back to winning ways in a thrilling match at Thurston, eventually edging home 32-29.

A see-saw first half saw the visitors take a 12-5 lead, before being pegged back to 15-15 and then going into the break 22-15 to the good.

Murray Tindall opened the scoring in the first minute, with Lloyd Marshall adding the extras, and further tries were scored by Ashley Stewart and Rory Singleton, with the third being converted by Marshall.

In the second half Fakenham had periods of attacking play and stretched their lead with a Marshall penalty. They then moved further ahead when Tindall burst through from 60 metres and Marshall added the conversion to make the score 32-15 to the visitors. But Thurston weren’t finished and scored two converted tries in the final 10 minutes to bring the deficit down to just two points. The visitors saw out the game however to move up to fifth in a congested table.