Big weekend in London Three Eastern Counties as high-flyers go head to head

Wymondham line up for a team picture at their new Barnard Fields ground last week Picture: CHARLOTTE HAMMOND Archant

It’s a big day in London Three Eastern Counties on Saturday, with the top four teams involved in a couple of intriguing matches.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leaders Holt are at home to fourth placed West Norfolk while their closest challengers Ely have home advantage against third placed Wymondham.

Holt stretched their advantage at the top to three points last week after beating Wymondham 25-17 in the first game to be staged at the new Barnard Fields ground.

They have several players with injury issues which will give the coaches the opportunity to test some of the squad who are pressing for a starting place in the first XV.

Elsewhere Holt II travel to Lowestoft and Yarmouth II while Holt III are at home to Wymondham III.

Wymondham will be looking to bounce back from their second defeat of the season when they visit an Ely side who are on a run of four straight wins.

In other matches in the league Fakenham visit Thurston while Wisbech are at Woodbridge and Thetford at Ipswich YM.

In Eastern Counties IN leaders Beccles, now nine points clear at the top, are at Norwich II while closest challengers North Walsham Raiders welcome Norwich Medics to Scottow.

Following a number of early games in Norfolk RFU cup competitions earlier this month the second round draws have now been made.

The date set aside for the games is November 10, when no league games are scheduled, but that’s not necessarily when they will all be played.

Norfolk Intermediate Cup: North Walsham II v Beccles, Norwich II or West Norfolk v Norwich Medics, Crusaders v Diss II. Holt: bye.

Norfolk Junior Cup: Norwich III or Holt v Dereham, UEA v Lowestoft & Yarmouth II, Wymondham II v Watton. Bye: Diss III.

Norfolk Bowl: Holt III v Fakenham II, Beccles II v Crusaders II, Norwich Medics II v Wymondham III. Bye: West Norfolk II.

The draw for the Norfolk Senior Cup, which features the four top ranked clubs from last season, was made at an earlier date, with North Walsham at home to fellow London IN side Diss and Thetford at home to Norwich. Dates for these ties will be arranged in due course.