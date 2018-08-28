Search

Great Yarmouth Town hoping for some home comfort in the FA Vase

PUBLISHED: 14:32 02 November 2018

Mitch McKay is brought down for a penalty which Gorleston converted on their way to a 4-1 win at Hadleigh last week, which maintained a fine run under Stewart Larter Picture: DAVID HARDY

Mitch McKay is brought down for a penalty which Gorleston converted on their way to a 4-1 win at Hadleigh last week, which maintained a fine run under Stewart Larter Picture: DAVID HARDY

Archant

Great Yarmouth Town will be aiming to put another disappointing week behind them on Saturday afternoon when they entertain Godmanchester Rovers in the second round of the FA Vase.

At stake at the weekend is a place in the last 64 of the national competition and prize money of £900 – and both would provide a timely lift for a side languishing at the foot of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

The Bloaters suffered another defeat last Friday, going down 2-0 at home to Kirkley and Pakefield. That followed the blow of losing key midfielder Haydn Davis to Norwich United earlier in the week.

Joint manager Adam Mason was looking on the bright side after the game ahead of another big challenge against a Godmanchester side outfit who stand third in the Premier Division table.

“It was an encouraging performance,” he said. “A disappointing result of course but our young squad are full of hope and are determined to turn our form around. There are still 78 points to play for - now onto the Vase.”

Great Yarmouth are one of just three Norfolk survivors in the competition, with the other two teams playing in the Thurlow Nunn League’s second tier.

Norwich CBS, who reached the fourth round last season in their first appearance, face a long trip to take on Biggleswade FC, not to be confused with Biggleswade Town, who play in the Evostik Southern League Central Division.

CBS’s opponents compete in the top flight of the Spartan South Midlands League and judging by their record this season will be formidable opponents. They have won 12 and drawn one of their 14 matches and are two points clear at the top of the table.

Swaffham Town also hit the road to take Dagenham-based May & Baker, who are going well in the Thurlow Nunn League’s new Division One South division. The game will be played on Sunday due to a ground-sharing arrangement May & Baker have with Barking Rugby Club.

Kirkley & Pakefield head to Essex on Saturday to take on Thurlow Nunn Premier Division rivals FC Clacton, who knocked them out of the FA Cup earlier in the season.

In the league Gorleston will be aiming to maintain their excellent run of form when they entertain lowly Framlingham Town. Other games see Wroxham travel to Long Melford, Norwich United entertain Hadleigh and Thetford host Whitton.

