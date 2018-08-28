Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Great Yarmouth Town maintain revival with fourth straight win

PUBLISHED: 17:50 30 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:50 30 December 2018

Ben Lewis on the ball for Norwich CBS during Saturday's clash with Thurlow Nunn League One North leaders Harleston at the FDC in Bowthorpe Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Ben Lewis on the ball for Norwich CBS during Saturday's clash with Thurlow Nunn League One North leaders Harleston at the FDC in Bowthorpe Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Archant 2017

Great Yarmouth Town maintained their remarkable resurgence by winning 1-0 at Whitton United to move out of the Premier Division’s bottom two.

Action from Saturday's clash between Norwich CBS and Harleston Town at the FDC Picture: SONYA DUNCANAction from Saturday's clash between Norwich CBS and Harleston Town at the FDC Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Rock bottom a few weeks ago, the Bloaters made it four wins on the trot as Joe Glover’s second half goal proved to be enough to seal victory.

The key moment came 12 minutes after the break when Glover chased an overhit back pass and outjumped hesistant keeper Luke Tynan to head home.

In-form Great Yarmouth are now just two points behind fourth from bottom Thetford Town with a game in hand after the Brecklanders were beaten 2-1 at home by high-flying Kirkley and Pakefield.

The game was evenly poised on the hour mark, with a well taken effort from Daniel White having just cancelled out a fifth minute penalty from Kirkley’s Cameron Russell.

But as so often happens when a side are on a poor run Thetford then shot themselves in the foot, with keeper Will Viner missing a back pass to gift the visitors the softest of winners.

The Royals moved up to fourth, just four points adrift of leaders Godmanchester who were held to a goalless draw by Cedric Anselin’s improving Norwich United side.

After a low key first half the game livened up after the break with Austen Diaper shooting narrowly wide for the visitors. For United Haydn Davis charged down a clearance before lobbing wide on the hour mark and Liam Jackson headed wide from a Craig Bussens cross two minutes later.

On a largely positive day for Norfolk sides Wroxham and Gorleston also tasted success.

The Yachtsmen won 3-1 at FC Clacton, with Chris Skipper scoring twice and Ryan Fuller also on target, while the Greens bounced back from their painful Boxing Day defeat at Great Yarmouth by beating Brantham 3-0 at Emerald Park. Connor Ingram set the ball rolling after just eight minutes and second half goals from David Shade (49) and Joel Watts (70) completed a comfortable win.

Harleston Town went marching on at the top of Division One North with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Norwich CBS.

A 53rd minute goal from Scott Roberts sealed the points after the hosts had been reduced to 10 men after just 15 minutes through the dismissal of Dan Barraclough.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash. Image; Staff

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Most Read

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Neighbours express shock after man dies at Wymondham town centre property

#includeImage($article, 225)

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I locked myself in’ - Mum describes terrifying attack on her car in middle of road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Now they want someone with a computer’: Old-style Norwich nurse retires after 50 years

Angela Longstaff has recently retired from nursing after 50 years. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

House of Fraser boss ignores plea from Norwich staff to keep their store open

House of Fraser boss Mike Ashley. Staff at the company's Norwich store have yet to receive a response to a letter they sent him about the store's closure. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Couple who shed 15 stone supporting others to do the same

Kimberly and Richard Playle from Wymondham before losing a total of 15 stone through diet changes. Photo: Submitted

‘We need to be better than that’ – Pukki wishes Norwich City a stingy new year

Teemu Pukki earned a brace for Norwich City against Derby - but it was at the other end once again that caused the Canaries issues. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paddy Davitt verdict: Light and shade powering Norwich City

Jordan Rhodes could have salvaged a point when his hooked effort cannoned off the bar in the closing seconds of a 4-3 Cahmpionship defeat to Derby Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists