Big test for in-form Great Yarmouth Town

Harry Draper scores the opening goal in Great Yarmouth Town's win over Hadleigh a week ago Picture: Steve Wood Archant

Great Yarmouth Town face arguably the biggest test of their new-found form when they face one of the title favourites on Saturday afternoon.

Histon head to the east coast to face a side enjoying an incredible change of fortune – just weeks after being almost cut adrift, the Bloaters have now won five games on the trot, the last a 4-0 home victory over Hadleigh.

They have climbed to 17th in the Premier League and while safety isn’t guaranteed, they have given themselves more than a fighting chance.

Second-placed Histon, on an unbeaten six-match run of their own, are a point behind leaders Godmanchester Rovers with three games in hand.

Joint Great Yarmouth boss Martyn Sinclair is expecting another tough game after seeing his side overcome a tough test against a Hadleigh side who deserved a lot more than a heavy defeat.

“The fact that our goalkeeper Josh Glover was our man of the match after an heroic display tells you what a tough game this was and what a good side Hadleigh are, but we dug in and took our chances clinically to secure a fantastic five wins on the bounce,” he said. “The belief and confidence mixed with some real talent running through our side are key factor in our recent good form.”

If Yarmouth do upset the odds, it could do a couple of local rivals a favour. Kirkley & Pakefield and Wroxham are sixth and seventh respectively, three points behind Histon, but have tough games. Kirkley head to fifth-placed Woodbridge while the Yachtsmen are at Stowmarket Town, who are third.

Norwich United are at home to Newmarket Town, while Gorleston visit Thetford Town. This will be Gorleston’s second trip to Thetford this season, their previous visit resulting in a 3-0 loss in the Norfolk Senior Cup.

Thetford have lost their last six and that run, coupled with Great Yarmouth’s resurgence, has seen the Brecklanders drop into the bottom three.

In the First Division, leaders Harleston – who lost manager Adam Gusterson to Dereham Town in the week – are without a game, while Mulbarton, seven points back, host Needham Market Reserves.