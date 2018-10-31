Search

Grant Holt at the double for Horsford as Cringleford suffer rare defeat

31 October, 2018 - 12:54
Grant Holt - at the double in the Vets League Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Horsford came out on top in the big clash in the Leathes Prior Veterans League Premiership after beating Cringleford 3-1.

Comment

Former Norwich City striker Grant Holt scored a brace for Horsford as they secured all three points at The Nest.

Karl Izzard was on the scoresheet for Cringleford but they suffered their first defeat since February.

Thetford secured back-to-back victories with a 6-1 win over Attleborough Town. Danny White scored a hat-trick and James Taylor a brace. Thetford move up to second whilst Attleborough stay near the foot of the table.

Graham Carr scored four for Quebec to give them a 4-2 victory away at North Walsham. Neil Dyke and Darren Jarred were both on the scoresheet for the home side, who suffered their fourth defeat of the season.

Tavern Old Boys continued their strong start to the campaign with a 3-0 win at Silver Fox. Wesley Baines, Stephen Jones and Troy Bond all scored as they move up to third.

In League One, Unthank Arms got their first win of the season in emphatic style with a 5-0 win at Cringleford Old Boys.

Lee Askew scored a hat-trick with Lee Tibbenham also on the scoresheet.

Unthank climb to fourth whilst Cringleford Old Boys slip to sixth.

Sole & Heel suffered a first defeat of the campaign as they lost 3-2 at Mundford Exiles. Mundford’s goals came through Jonathan Callingham and Robbie Robertson. Sole & Heel remain top whilst Mundford climb to third after their unbeaten start. Costessey Sports secured their first win with a 5-1 victory at Wensum Albion. Shaun Copland took his tally to five for the season with a hat-trick. Steve Keer and David Youngs were on the scoresheet as they moved their side off the foot of the table. Wensum Albion drop to the bottom as they remain without a victory after three games.

