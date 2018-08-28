Grant Holt hat-trick helps Horsford to Vets League win

Grant Holt scored a hat-trick for Horsford Vets Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Horsford continued their fantastic start to the season with a 5-3 away win at Attleborough Town in the Leathes Prior Veterans League Premiership.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Former Norwich City star Grant Holt was amongst the goals again, with a hat-trick, along with Oliver Bennison and David Coyle.

Daniel Cook and David Luckhurst were the pick of the scorers for Attleborough but it wasn’t enough as they suffered their fifth defeat of the season.

Quebec made it back-to-back wins with a 7-1 win at home to Silver Fox to move to third in the table.

Matthew Racher scored a brace for Quebec with further goals coming from Graham Carr, Jamie Hunton, Francis McLoughlin, Louis Robinson and Gary Howes. Kirk Bardsley got the solitary goal for Silver Fox who remain sixth.

The final game from the Premiership came from Cringleford as they bounced back from defeat in their previous league game with a 7-0 win against North Walsham. Matt Metcalf and Kelvin Willimott both scored braces with Carl Musgrove, Thomas Fitchew and Roger Hickman also on the scoresheet.

In League One, Sole & Heel bounced back from defeat with a 3-2 win against Sheringham in League One.

Sole & Heel’s Mark Baker scored a brace with Andrew Addle also on the scoresheet. Gareth Sanderson and Paul Winterbone were on the scoresheet but it wasn’t enough for their side as they lost their first league game as a Veterans team.

Mundford remain the only unbeaten team in League One as they beat Wensum Albion to move up to second place.

Cringleford Old Boys won their second game of the season, 4-2 against Costessey Sports, with four different scorers. Richard Kenyon, Bob Kett-Brodie, John McCluskey and Chris Sainty goals lifted their team up to fourth.

Fakenham Town made it three wins from three with a comfortable 5-1 win at home to Downham Town in League Three. Daniel Overton, Kevin Heyhoe, Phillip Hurr and Darryl Parsley goals kept their unbeaten run going in league and cup. Paul Donovan scored for Downham, who remain third in the table.