Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cornwall U18s 3 Norfolk U18s 4: Jack Cottingham gets winner in thrilling FA Youth Cup win

PUBLISHED: 15:40 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:41 29 October 2018

Norfolk FA U18s celebrate their win in the FA County Youth Cup at Cornwall. Picture: Benjamin Woodruff

Norfolk FA U18s celebrate their win in the FA County Youth Cup at Cornwall. Picture: Benjamin Woodruff

Archant

Norfolk U18s are through to the third round of the FA County Youth Cup after a thrilling 4-3 win at Cornwall U18s after extra time.

Comment

Norfolk hit the front after 10 minutes when they moved the ball out left for Max Lane, who crossed for James Bemrose to rise at the back post and guide the ball past the Cornwall goalkeeper with the deftest of touches.

Norfolk were able to double their lead two minutes later when a Jordan Forbes corner was again headed home, this time by captain Lewis Johnson.

With goalkeeper Connor Milligan having very little to do, Norfolk were in control of the game and continued to play in a positive manner, pushing forward and creating chances.

The visitors could have arguably sealed the tie later in the half when Bemrose was put through on goal and brought down in the box with the Cornwall player receiving a yellow card. Bemrose stepped up to add to his tally but dragged his penalty to the left.

It looked like the miss could prove costly as four minutes into the second half Cornwall were level and Norfolk were now firmly on the backfoot after conceding two quick goals.

At the midway point of the second period things went from bad to worse when a cross hit the arm of Norfolk right back Scott Howard. Cornwall scored the resulting penalty, taking the lead for the first time and turning the tie on its head.

With the tie in stoppage time, Forbes received the ball out wide and took on the Cornish full back. With the centre back coming across to cover Forbes was tripped, earning Norfolk a chance to save the game in the 93rd minute.

Owen Murphy stepped up to take the spot kick and smashed it down the middle as the keeper dived to his right.

The tie looked set for penalties in extra time until Jack Cottingham lashed the ball home after Ford’s free-kick had caused confusion in the Cornwall penalty area. Norfolk will now play Isle of Man at home in the next round.

Norfolk: Connor Milligan, Reece Crowe, Brady Philpott, Jack Cottingham, Josh Ford, Lewis Johnson, Jordan Forbes, Owen Murphy, James Bemrose, Emre Upston and Max Lane. Subs: Harrison Gilding-Hewitt, Scott Howard.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Prized pair, pass marks, Tim’s gap and Rhodes flap – Six things learned from Norwich City’s Bees bonus

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 27/10/2018

Video: WATCH: Spot yourself in our Trowse 10K gallery

The CONAC Trowse 10k Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

‘They’re a dangerous team’ – Bournemouth boss wary of in-form Canaries ahead of cup clash

Callum Wilson scored twice as Bournemouth won 3-0 at Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday Picture: John Walton/PA Wire

Updated: Hearts boss worried about extent of knee injury picked up by Norwich loanee Naismith

Norwich City loanee Steven Naismith is bidding for silverware at Hearts Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Video: ‘Mentally it’s a big, dark place’ – Krul on his Canaries start and journey back from the brink

Tim Krul enjoys the moment with Norwich City's traveling fans following their recent victory at Nottingham Forest. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy