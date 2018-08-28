Cornwall U18s 3 Norfolk U18s 4: Jack Cottingham gets winner in thrilling FA Youth Cup win

Norfolk FA U18s celebrate their win in the FA County Youth Cup at Cornwall. Picture: Benjamin Woodruff Archant

Norfolk U18s are through to the third round of the FA County Youth Cup after a thrilling 4-3 win at Cornwall U18s after extra time.

Norfolk hit the front after 10 minutes when they moved the ball out left for Max Lane, who crossed for James Bemrose to rise at the back post and guide the ball past the Cornwall goalkeeper with the deftest of touches.

Norfolk were able to double their lead two minutes later when a Jordan Forbes corner was again headed home, this time by captain Lewis Johnson.

With goalkeeper Connor Milligan having very little to do, Norfolk were in control of the game and continued to play in a positive manner, pushing forward and creating chances.

The visitors could have arguably sealed the tie later in the half when Bemrose was put through on goal and brought down in the box with the Cornwall player receiving a yellow card. Bemrose stepped up to add to his tally but dragged his penalty to the left.

It looked like the miss could prove costly as four minutes into the second half Cornwall were level and Norfolk were now firmly on the backfoot after conceding two quick goals.

At the midway point of the second period things went from bad to worse when a cross hit the arm of Norfolk right back Scott Howard. Cornwall scored the resulting penalty, taking the lead for the first time and turning the tie on its head.

With the tie in stoppage time, Forbes received the ball out wide and took on the Cornish full back. With the centre back coming across to cover Forbes was tripped, earning Norfolk a chance to save the game in the 93rd minute.

Owen Murphy stepped up to take the spot kick and smashed it down the middle as the keeper dived to his right.

The tie looked set for penalties in extra time until Jack Cottingham lashed the ball home after Ford’s free-kick had caused confusion in the Cornwall penalty area. Norfolk will now play Isle of Man at home in the next round.

Norfolk: Connor Milligan, Reece Crowe, Brady Philpott, Jack Cottingham, Josh Ford, Lewis Johnson, Jordan Forbes, Owen Murphy, James Bemrose, Emre Upston and Max Lane. Subs: Harrison Gilding-Hewitt, Scott Howard.