Former Scole boss Jon Abbott is the new manager of Diss Town

Jon Abbott has taken a step up the football ladder to take over as manager of Thurlow Nunn League Division One North strugglers Diss Town.

Abbott decided to leave his position at Anglian Combination top flight outfit Scole United to take on a big new challenge three miles down the road.

He takes over from Jason Cook, who resigned just before Christmas with the Tangerines struggling near the foot of the table after a poor first half of the campaign.

Former boss Mike Derbyshire had been holding the fort and oversaw a 5-2 win at Leiston Reserves last Saturday.

A statement from the Tangerines read: “Diss Town are pleased to confirm Jon Abbott as new first team manager. Jon’s assistant is Lewis Plowman. A warm welcome to Jon and Lewis and best wishes for success at Diss. Big thanks also to Mike Derbyshire for all you did for the club.”

Abbott guided Scole to promotion from Division One of the Anglian Combination last season and leaves them in fifth position in the Premier Division.