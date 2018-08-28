Search

Diss face tough trip to capital to take on HAC

PUBLISHED: 16:45 01 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:45 01 November 2018

The Crusaders U-10 team who reached next year's finals of the Prima Cup at Leicester face the camera Picture: CLUB

Diss continue their search for a first win of the season in London One North when they make the long journey to London to take on HAC.

But they won’t find it easy against a side who have moved up to sixth in the table after putting together three straight wins, two of which have come away from home.

The Honourable Artillery Company, to give the team its full name, was originally for regiment members only, but is now open to all players. They appear to be a club on the up, having secured promotion from London Two North West last season while winning 19 games out of 22.

It has been a tough campaign so far for a Diss side who lost a number of key players during the close season but they have played with spirit in all six of their matches and will be hoping for a change in fortune at the weekend.

In London Three Eastern Counties, leaders Holt travel to Ely, who are six points behind them in third place. The home side won the corresponding fixture last season so Holt will be keen to make amends and continue their perfect start to the campaign.

Holt II, who have won all six of their games so far and are top of their league, are without a game while the thirds host Norwich Medics II.

Having won 17-15 at Ely last weekend Wymondham will be aiming to consolidate second position when they entertain Fakenham in the second league game to be staged at their new Barnard Fields ground.

Other games see Crusaders host West Norfolk and Wisbech entertain Ipswich WM.

Meanwhile, teams of youngsters from three counties converged on Diss RFC for the annual preliminary round of the Leicester Tigers Prima Cup for Under-10s – a hotly contested tournament held each year, with the prize being the opportunity to play on the hallowed Welford Road pitch after a Leicester Tigers match.

And it was Crusaders who came out on top after a tough battle with the hosts, Norwich, Woodbridge, Swaffham and Stowmarket.

Fielding no less than five girls, the team secured a 100 percent record and now look forward to the finals as part of Leicester’s home match against Wasps in the Gallagher Premiership on March 2.

