Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Eton Manor 77 Diss 5: Back to reality for Diss after previous weekend’s heroics

PUBLISHED: 09:13 14 January 2019

North Walsham's Chris Godwin runs clear during his side's big win over Ruislip at Scottow Picture: HYWEL JONES

North Walsham's Chris Godwin runs clear during his side's big win over Ruislip at Scottow Picture: HYWEL JONES

Chasing Rainbows

Following last weekend’s outstanding victory against Luton, Diss returned to reality with a thumping defeat in Essex.

Fielding an understrength side hampered the Diss cause and ultimately led to such a high score.

Throughout the first half the visitors played with real spirit and after going behind early on debutant Tommy Webster scored a superb individual try to draw the scores level.

With the likes of Ben Walker, Dave Rackham, James Hayhoe, Jack Owen and Nick Yager all stepping up to the mark, Diss kept in touch throughout the first half. Rackham made a big impact in the tight while Owen hit his line-out targets with regular accuracy.

Ultimately the cohesive nature of a more settled Eton Manor side took its toll in the final quarter as the Diss defensive rearguard tired and lost structure. While player availability continues to impact heavily on the Mackenders outfit no one can deny the total commitment given on the field of play. David Smith and his coaching team were certainly proud of all those who travelled.

Most Read

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Panto star Ben Langley ‘overwhelmed’ as crowd give him standing ovation in final show

Ben Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria Hughes

Men who carried out fraud targeting Roys of Wroxham ordered to pay back £1,500

Malaki Morgan, 31, targeted Roys of Wroxham over a period of months in 2016. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Two men arrested over armed home invasion and attempted robbery in Norwich

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

Michael Bailey: Krul kicks, Baggies baggage and a win for Norwich City underdogs – Six things learned from The Hawthorns

Alex Tettey leads Norwich City out at The Hawthorns to take on West Bromwich Albion - with even bigger fixtures set to follow. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Michael Bailey: Krul kicks, Baggies baggage and a win for Norwich City underdogs – Six things learned from The Hawthorns

Alex Tettey leads Norwich City out at The Hawthorns to take on West Bromwich Albion - with even bigger fixtures set to follow. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Brit award-winning rock band latest act announced for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Eight cars damaged in Taverham crime spree

Police are appealing for information are eight cars were damaged in Taverham over the weekend. Picture: Archant

Missing man last seen in Norwich - more than 75 miles from his home

Missing man Kelley Hill from Boston was last seen in Norwich. Picture Lincolnshire Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists