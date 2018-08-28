Search

Sunshine and Showers

Diss 40 Luton 19: Supporters finally have some to smile about as Diss claim first win of season

PUBLISHED: 09:22 07 January 2019

Chasing Rainbows

Performing with a passion and confidence allowed Diss to claim their first win of the season and bring a real New Year cheer to the Mackenders faithful.

The inspirational decision to play Chris Beaird at scrum-half created a front-foot approach from the Diss eight and allowed Beaird to command the close-quarter encounters that proved so decisive. Both sides played with a willingness to attack from the start, allowing for an exciting if rather error-strewn encounter.

Diss drew first blood with a drive led by John Laurie that eventually saw Beaird crash over close to the posts before adding the extras himself. Luton responded immediately, scoring two tries in quick succession as Tyler Pickford went over in the corner and Callum Strachan finished off a driving maul.

Diss responded with real passion as Beaird and Laurie took control, inspiring the likes of George Easton, George Jones and Ali Brooks as well as lifting the pace of the game. A subtle off–load from Laurie sent the ever-improving Michael Jones over to level the scores and on the cusp of half-time Laurie scored from a commanding scrummage. Beaird converted both tries to set the hosts up nicely for the second period.

Within five minutes of the restart Beaird broke from an attacking ruck on the Luton 22 and broke through four tackles before crashing over to send the home crowd into raptures. Luton immediately scored a third try out wide on the left but with the lineout functioning far more efficiently than in recent games and Warren Wilby and Tom Miller shoring up the midfield, Diss then totally dominated. Following four accurate phases and a superb line-out win, Freddie Precious was sent scampering over to score his first try before George Jones went close following superb handling from the experienced Wilby. The introduction of the Hudson brothers had the desired effect up front. Matt Richards, Peter Bray and Michael Jones had worked hard all afternoon, gradually wearing down the Luton front five.

For the purists in the crowd the taking of the ball against the head in the closing stages was only surpassed by seeing Precious dash from the halfway line to score another outstanding team try. So many players had played their part in so many supportive roles, none more than Adam Goymour and Shaun Blyth at full-back and left wing respectively.

