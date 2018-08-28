Search

Diss 8 Ruislip 36: Disappointing day at Mackenders as Diss lose to fellow strugglers

PUBLISHED: 09:58 10 December 2018

Conan Hoey finds his way forward blocked during Norwich's win over Basildon on Saturday Picture: ANDY MICKLETHWAITE

Diss turned in a disappointing display to go down to their fellow strugglers at Mackenders.

The hosts had high hopes of ending a run of 12 successive defeats and moving to within touching distance of their opponents.

But despite starting the game on the front foot they were unable to produce the performance that was required and are now 14 points adrift of third from bottom Ruislip.

Losing possession close to the line and then not releasing the ball for an overlap proved to be the catalyst for a first half performance that highlighted a lack of basic handling skills and the required levels of ball retention.

Following a series of driving rucks and off-loads Ruislip were penalised for not releasing, allowing Chris Beaird to step up to put the home side into a three point lead.

Ruislip dominated the second quarter, while Diss failed to retain possession at any level, scoring from a driving maul while beginning to dominate proceedings up front. Within 20 minutes Diss had conceded a further four tries due to poor tackling and a developing confidence from the entire Ruislip side. The hosts rallied towards the end of the half, establishing attacking positions from five metre lineouts, but yet again possession and scoring opportunities were lost.

Having taken stock at half-time the Diss eight responded by driving the Ruislip eight off the ball, establishing a foothold in the Ruislip half. John Bergin, Matt Richards and Nick Garnham drove around the fringes and Warren Wilby and Andre Dunn both unlocked the gaps appearing in midfield.

Diss secured at least 70 percent of the possession without being able to threaten the Ruislip line with authority. Marco Mongia began to release the ball at a rapid speed and Diss threatened across the field but solid defence halted their progress until Beaird crashed over following a continuity of play not seen so far in the game. Line breaks from Dunn and Wilby took Diss close again but handling errors again proved costly. As the game drew to a close the misty, damp weather conditions rather reflected the Diss performance.

