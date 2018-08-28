Search

Old Priorians 36 Diss 14: Another defeat - but there are plenty of positive signs

PUBLISHED: 09:32 26 November 2018

Diss, pictured in action against neighbours North Walsham earlier in the season, appear to be getting closer to their first win Picture: HYWEL JONES

Chasing Rainbows

A deficit of 22 points fails to highlight how close this game was.

Comment

Diss had 60 percent of possession and played with a spirit that allowed their three quarter line to attack from all areas of the pitch.

That said, the Old Priorians defence held firm all afternoon, allowing the home side to respond positively to any errors.

The hosts hit the ground running, scoring two well taken converted tries within the first 10 minutes. Diss responded by dominating the forward exchanges, with Mike Jones and Matt Richards exerting huge pressure in the tight scrummage.

New arrival Marco Mongia drove the Diss eight forward, eventually releasing Warren Wilby who showed great determination give the visitors a deserved reward for their efforts, with Chris Beaird converting.

Diss then had a period of domination but could not make it count and weak defense gave Priorians the opportunity to extend their lead. Diss ended the first half camped deep in the Priorians’ half with George Jones and Andre Dunn both striving hard to release the back three.

Priorians started the second half with determination, securing possession from which to place the visitors under pressure, but strong defence thwarted the onslaught time and again. Ali Brooks, Nick Garnham, Cutu Serruys and George Easton all showed a willingness to take responsibility to retrieve the situation.

Ultimately pressure told, with Priorians working the ball into wide areas after a series of phases to score two further tries that secured the win. Keeping a positive attitude, Diss rallied yet again, with Shaun Blyth breaking down the touchline before correctly being called back for a foot in touch. The introduction of Gary White and Ben Walker had the desired effect, with Jake Girdler scoring to give the visitors a deserved final score.

While losing has become a habit for Diss, the positive attitude adopted will surely bear fruit at some stage in the coming weeks. The introduction of Mongia and the spirit displayed by so many of the younger players augers well for challenges ahead.

