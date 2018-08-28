Search

Diss 19 Fullerians 39: Basement battle goes the way of visitors

PUBLISHED: 09:21 19 November 2018

The smile on Jim Riley's face says it all as he heads for the try line during North Walsham's impressive win Picture: HYWEL JONES

Chasing Rainbows

Diss missed a glorious chance to register their first win of the season when entertaining fellow strugglers Fullerians.

Comment

With the hosts in front, and only 20 minutes remaining, it appeared as though they were at last going to have something to show for all their hard work.

But ultimately the stronger Fullerians’ eight and the technical inability of the Diss line-out were the telling factors in a 10th straight defeat.

Fullerians established a 10-point lead after 10 minutes to put the home side under immediate pressure. An attacking five-metre line-out was then safely secured by the Diss eight, allowing Matt Richards and Jake Girdler to drive over the line, with Girdler eventually touching down and Chris Beaird stepping up to convert.

With their confidence growing, Diss attacked through their talented back division and Warren Wilby and Beaird combined to send Cutu Serruys through for an outstanding and much-deserved second try. While under pressure in the forward battles the Diss three-quarters were relishing the front-foot ball and looked a real threat to the Fullerians’ midfield. The guile of Wilby and Andre Dunn coupled with the real pace of Shaun Blythe and Serruys appeared to augur well for the second half, although on the stroke of half-time Fullerians’ full-back Dan Evans restored the visitors’ lead with a well-taken penalty.

The introduction of Jamie Burroughs at scrum-half had the desired effect, with Burroughs himself quickly breaking clear to pressure the Fullerians line. A superb break from Dunn sent Diss captain John Bergin over to score at the outset of the half to bring the home support to its feet.

With Beaird converting Diss now had an opportunity. But Fullerians then displayed their strength in the tight and with the Diss lineout deteriorating soon re-established the lead following a series of driving mauls, Owen Scully scoring and Evans converting to put the home side on the back foot again. Trying to play an expansive game, Diss established an attacking line-out only to see the ball lost and minutes later a driving scrum sent George Harvey over to put the game beyond them. Harvey then completed a deserved win for the visitors by crashing over following a series of close-quarter drives.

Diss had yet again played with determination and true spirit without any reward.

