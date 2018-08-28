Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Amersham & Chiltern 39 Diss 8: Strugglers do enough to suggest first win of season may not be far away

PUBLISHED: 08:09 12 November 2018

Diss in action against neighbours North Walsham earlier in the season Picture: HYWEL JONES

Diss in action against neighbours North Walsham earlier in the season Picture: HYWEL JONES

Chasing Rainbows

Diss put in a brave effort in their re-arranged game at Amersham before sliding to a ninth straight defeat in London One North.

Comment

The visitors yet again found themselves in a positive position at half-time, only to let it slip due to a series of crucial handling errors that Amersham were able to capitalise on to close the game out with time to spare.

In a game that was due to be played last month, only to be called off when Diss got stuck in a traffic jam, the visiting side looked good in the first quarter, placing the Amersham forwards under intense pressure in the tight and at the breakdown.

But losing Jack Peacock to a rib injury certainly unbalanced an already disjointed back division, with a number of forwards having to switch positions to cover.

A George Jones penalty allowed Diss to take the lead within the first 10 minutes. Amersham responded immediately, scoring two well taken tries through their dangerous back division.

Diss realised soon into the game that they had to keep the ball close to the pack and rely on Connor McBryde at scrum-half to keep the game narrow. Having been awarded a penalty on the Amersham 22 a quick tapped penalty from McBryde sent Matt Richards through a gap. He off-loaded to Peter Bray who crashed over to give the visitors a deficit of only seven points at the interval.

Even though the home side pulled away after the break Diss showed a renewed spirit and determination this week, dominating the breakdown and playing a substantial amount of the game on the front foot through their forwards.

Whilst Diss controlled the ball on a narrow front, Amersham were able to capitalise on any handling errors and scored a number of well executed tries through their dangerous three quarters that put the game beyond the visitors.

John Bergin and Nick Garnham both carried with determination, supported by Bray and Richards. McBryde led from the base of the scrummage and yet again the younger players stood up well to the demands of playing in this league.

The return of a determined team spirit suggested that the South Norfolk side are not far from securing a deserved first win of the season. They will be hoping to do just that on Saturday when they entertain Fullerians, who have also lost all nine of their games so far while picking up a couple more bonus points.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

Video ‘I stopped my watch at 6:35, when six minutes went up on the board’ - Neil Harris rues late carnage

Neil Harris shakes hands with Daniel Farke after a frenetic end to Norwich City's 4-3 Champonship win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Michael Bailey: Lambert’s ghost, Germans, plan B and hotter than Tampa – Six things from Canaries’ Millwall roar

Teemu Pukki lifts the ball beyond Ben Amos, and Carrow Road is braced to explode - Norwich City's victory over Millwall will live long in the memory. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Norwich City head Stateside loving life to the full, says Daniel Farke

Daniel Farke savoured Norwich City's 4-3 win against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video ‘I’ll take it, that’s all I need to say’ – City midfielder offers to end penalty curse

Moritz Leitner celebrates his first goal at Carrow Road with Teemu Pukki (22), who is going to find added competition for Norwich City's next penalty. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Canaries chief planning to make the most of time in Florida during international break

From left, Norwich City's head of partnership activation and chief operating officer Ben Kensell, with Visit Tampa Bay chief marketing officer Patrick Harrison and City's sporting director Stuart Webber Photo: Photo: Keir Magoulas/Tampa Bay

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy