HAC 79 Diss 14: Another tough afternoon for strugglers ends with red card

It was a difficult and ill-disciplined afternoon in London for a Diss side who were unable to build on an encouraging start.

After conceding a try within the first minute, the visitors responded superbly by securing possession deep within the HAC half and Shaun Blyth was able to slice through a number of tackles to score a superb individual try from 30 metres out.

Chris Beaird stepped up to convert to give the visitors a deserved early lead.

HAC possess a competent pack of forwards but very much rely on their speedy three quarter line to stretch and move sides across the park. A lack of composure at crucial moments and poor tackling technique allowed the home side the opportunity to score tries at will within the second quarter of the half.

Led by captain John Bergin, Diss rallied at the end of the half to set up a series of close quarter rucks that eventually allowed Bergin to crash over to restore some pride and give some hope that at least a four try bonus point might salvage something from the game.

Unfortunately a lack of discipline from a number of players was beginning to unsettle not only the Diss effort but also the match officials.

The visitors had attacking positions from which to launch a sustained effort, only to see their line-out fail miserably for the second week running.

Whilst the scrummage remains a lottery in the modern game the line-out should be a source of clean accurate first phased possession. As Diss tried to force the game deep into the second half, mistakes were seized upon by the dominant HAC back row, with tries being scored at ease.

The younger Diss players led by the likes of George Easton, Cutu Serruys, Ali Brooks and Andre Dunn strove manfully to resolve the situation and restore some pride into the performance. But the game ended when the match official rightly sent off Diss hooker Paul Coomber for a serious breach of discipline.

It was another tough day for Diss side still looking for their first win of the season, although one that should have seen some sort of reward in the shape of bonus points.