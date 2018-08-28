Diss 10 Southend Saxons 52: Tough times at Mackenders after another defeat

Diss succumbed to yet another home defeat and now find themselves isolated in the bottom three of London One North.

The home side started brightly, driving back the Saxons forwards at the first scrummage and moving the ball with confidence.

Southend, however, secured an attacking position in the Diss 22, driving off a retreating scrummage to release Tom Banks into the corner. James Stalley stepped up to convert from an acute angle.

On two separate occasions, Chris Beaird made try-saving tackles that kept the home side in the game for at least 15 minutes.

However, throughout the second quarter Diss disappeared defensively and structurally, allowing Southend total freedom when in possession and the visitors scored three further tries through James Stalley, Banks and Peter Wagstaff.

Southend played attractive attacking rugby that stretched the Diss defence across all areas of the field. On 28 minutes Diss finally put together a series of attacking drives within the Southend 22 and a typical Beaird thrust set up Cutu Serruys in the corner to give the home side a positive moment prior to half-time.

Diss attacked from the outset following the break and should have been rewarded on the scoreboard. Andre Dunn and Warren Wilby looked dangerous in the centre but found themselves starved of quality ball at crucial times.

Southend capitalised on Diss handling errors as the home side chased the game. A further four tries were scored by the visitors, thus establishing a comprehensive lead for the Essex side.

Diss rallied towards the end, scoring a well-taken try following a drive through the midfield from George Gooderham and Matt Richards, Shaun Blythe scoring to give the players and supporters a positive end to the game.

Once a league victory is secured a level of confidence and success will without doubt return to this proud and hard-working team, who now finding themselves 10 points behind fourth from bottom Sudbury, albeit with a game in hand.