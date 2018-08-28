Search

Dereham hoping to take heart from battling draw

PUBLISHED: 09:31 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:31 07 December 2018

Dereham's Adam Smith returns to the squad for the home game against Bowers & Pitsea Picture: Ian Burt

Dereham are in for another tough test when Bowers & Pitsea visit Aldiss Park.

The Essex side are second in the table, with Dereham having slipped down to second from bottom.

The Magpies were denied a win last weekend at Bury in a six goal thriller – Joe Gatting put them ahead in the 95th minute, but the hosts equalised with virtually the last kick, both sides finishing with 10 men in a full-blooded encounter.

Manager Neal Simmons can take heart from the attitude and performance of his team – although it looks it will still be a few weeks before he is able to field his strongest side.

“Adam Smith and George Quantrell are back in the squad, although Adam Hipperson is unlikely to feature,” he said. “Tom McLeish is suspended and Seamus Kelleher is unavailable. We’ll be looking to build on a good point away at Bury, even though the late goal hurt. We hope it is the start of a good run as we gradually welcome players back to fitness.”

