Dereham boss happy to have a settled side for trip to Brentwood

PUBLISHED: 11:25 02 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:25 02 November 2018

Dereham Town's Jamie Forshaw - in the squad for the trip to Brentwood Picture: Ian Burt

Dereham Town return to Bostik League North action on Saturday after a week of inactivity.

The Magpies will be hoping to add to the three points they gained at home to Romford in their last match when they visit Brentwood.

Their Essex opponents currently sit two places and two points behind them in the table, but they have a game in hand.

Manager Neal Simmons has, at last, been able to get a settled side.

“We are looking to build on the excellent result against Romford,” he said.

“Brentwood are a very consistent side, still in the FA Trophy and gained some good results at home. We are hoping to field the same starting line-up for the third game running, which will be great.

“Owen Murphy continues following his successful County duty. Jamie Forshaw and Ryan Crisp continue to recover and are in the squad.

“Joe Manning has dual registered with Harleston to get valuable minutes and Dylan Edge has done the same with Kings Lynn Reserves.”

