Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Struggling Dereham desperate to make amends

PUBLISHED: 10:50 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:50 21 December 2018

Dereham manager Neal Simmons takes his side to Felixstowe & Walton United this weekend Picture: Ian Burt

Dereham manager Neal Simmons takes his side to Felixstowe & Walton United this weekend Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Neal Simmons says his Dereham Town players are determined to erase the ”embarrassment” of their 8-2 thumping at AFC Sudbury a week ago.

The Magpies dropped to the bottom of the table after that thumping and face a trip to 13th-placed Felixstowe & Walton on Saturday afternoon, desperate to pick up some much-needed points.

“After the embarrassment of last week everyone can’t wait to get back on the pitch and right a few wrongs,” admitted the Magpies boss.

“If any supporters travel – and I wouldn’t blame them if they didn’t – we want to show them that last week was a one-off.”

Simmons should have a stronger squad at his disposal.

“We are planning to get some experience back in our defence,” he said.

“Other experienced players back and available for selection are Seamus Kelleher, Adam Smith, David Hinton and Ryan Crisp, whilst the influential Jamie Forshaw is a week fitter.”

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Motorist more than four times drink drive limit rolls car

An upturned car near the Copper Beech pub in Costessey, with police on the scene. Picture: BRECKLAND POLICE

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

From a homeless drug addict to a chef - Rob Sampson’s incredible story

Rob Sampson, who is now working back in the kitchens.

Why do people still endure the hypocrisy of sending Christmas cards? I’m glad I don’t have to bother

A heartfelt decloration of festive joy or a pointless box-ticking exercise - where do you stand on giving Christmas cards?

Delivering the best possible Christmas gifts to us all!

Merry Christmas! Darren Huckerby with Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones after completing his permanent move to Carrow Road in 2003 Picture: Archant

Police officers ‘uninjured’ after trying to stop Audi A5

Police are appealing for information after an Audi A5 failed to stop for officers. A Norfolk police vehicle. Picture: Archant

Ability to pull a rabbit out of the hat is real City strength

Tim Krul makes an excellent save to deny Bristol City
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists