Heavy Rain

Forshaw at the double as Dereham earn valuable point

PUBLISHED: 09:33 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:33 23 December 2018

Jamie Forshaw scored twice for Dereham Town at Felixstowe Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Archant 2018

Struggling Dereham moved off the bottom of the table after earning a valuable point with a much improved performance.

The Magpies twice led, but were pegged back each time.

There was a warning sign as early as the fifth minute when Felixstowe’s Miles Powell flashed a drive past Dereham keeper Elliot Pride’s post.

As play switched ends Danny Beaumont had a close-range effort palmed away by home keeper Jack Spurling. There was little between the sides in the opening stages, but on 16 minutes Jamie Forshaw hit a superb low drive from 25 yards that beat Spurling to put the Magpies in front. The lead lasted just five minutes, with Ethan Clarke’s corner from the right headed black into the danger area by Joshua Kerridge for Liam Hillyard to nod home.

Beaumont found space to exploit outside the home box but fired straight at Spurling.

Dereham boss Neal Simmons made a double substitution at the break with McLeish and Wengrzik replacing Kelleher and Murphy. A strong run by David Hinton won his side a corner with Frary volleying Beaumont’s centre over the bar. Dereham took the lead again in the 59th minute after Beaumont was upended in the box and Forshaw stepped up and sent Spurling the wrong way from the spot. Dereham were now playing with more confidence and Adam Smith released Joe Gatting who hit a fierce long drive inches over.

Felixstowe again drew level in the 71st minute when Miles Powell stabbed home from close range. The Seasiders should have gone in front when Rhys Henry somehow failed to steer home Powell’s pass. Ryan Crisp replaced Gatting and immediately forced Spurling into action while Frary flashed a header wide from McLeish’s corner.

Felixstowe & Walton: Spurling, Bennett, Clarke, Ainsley, Kerridge, Davis, Francis, Ainsley, Hillyard, Matthews (Henry 68), Powell (Ford 90). Subs not used: Bloomfield, Barber, Wiggins.

Dereham: Pride, Johnson, Murphy (McLeish 45), Hinton, Ebbage, Frary, Kelleher (Wengrzik 45), Smith, Gatting (Crisp 76), Forshaw, Beaumont.

Sub not used: Quantrell.

Ref: A Sannerude. Att: 396

