Youngster commits his future to Lowestoft Town

17 December, 2018 - 17:02
Connor Deeks has signed a new deal at the Amber Dew Events Stadium. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town have been boosted by the news that young defender Connor Deeks has signed a new two-and-a-half year contract at the Amber Dew Events Stadium.

The former Great Yarmouth Town man, who rejoined the Blues in the summer, has been central to Jamie Godbold’s plans this season and the 21-year-old, who can also play as a midfielder, believes the Trawlerboys are on the up.

“I’m happy to be signing a contract for a couple of years,” Deeks told the club’s official website. “I feel it’s an exciting time with the club due to all the transition going on.

“I believe now is the right time for me to sign a deal and get this club stable at this level.

“I want to say a big thank you to the fans for their support this season.

“They have been awesome and made me very welcome to be back.”

Lowestoft entertain Biggleswade Town at home this evening (7.45pm kick-off) as they look to bounce back from their last gasp defeat against Alvechurch at the weekend.

