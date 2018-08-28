Search

America-based striker Charlie Clarke joins King’s Lynn on short-term deal

PUBLISHED: 16:54 14 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:54 14 December 2018

New King's Lynn Town signing Charlie Clarke has been playing at Chattanooga Picture Chattanooga FC

New King's Lynn Town signing Charlie Clarke has been playing at Chattanooga Picture Chattanooga FC

Archant

King’s Lynn Town have signed young striker Charlie Clarke on a short-term deal.

Clarke, based in Hellesdon, has been playing in America where he is coming to the end of a four-year football scholarship.

He scored two goals in 12 appearances for Norfolk Under-18s earlier in his career and will remain at Lynn until the middle of January with a view to returning to Norfolk in the summer once he has completed his scholarship.

“We are delighted to bring Charlie to the club. He’s a great prospect who we’ve had our eye on for some time now,” Linnets director of football Robbie Back told the club’s official web site.

“He trained with the team on Thursday night and will go straight into the squad for Saturday’s home game against Rushall Olympic.

“Ian (Culverhouse) and myself are still working hard to add another face to the squad and hope to have some further news on this in the near future.”

Clarke marked his debut for Bryan College with five goals in his first game and was the college side’s leading scorer with 14 goals in 2016.

The youngster put pen-to-paper for Chattanooga FC in 2017 and celebrated his first team bow with a goal and an assist in a friendly against Chivas under-23s.

