Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Caister and Long Stratton win, but there’s a twist in title chase

PUBLISHED: 12:39 13 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 13 January 2019

Action from leaders Swaffham Town Reserves' 2-0 win over Hemsby in Anglian Combination Division Three Picture: Eddie Deane

Action from leaders Swaffham Town Reserves' 2-0 win over Hemsby in Anglian Combination Division Three Picture: Eddie Deane

Archant

Two of the top four dropped vital points in the congested race for Premier Division honours.

Leaders Caister were 3-1 winners over Beccles and second-placed Long Stratton beat Bradenham 2-0.

But Wymondham slipped to fourth after a 3-1 defeat at Blofield United, with Norwich Ceyms now third after a goalless draw against Hellesdon.

It means the top two have a three-point advantage over their rivals, although Caister and Ceyms do have a game in hand.

Two goals from George Barnden and one from Ryan Pye earned Caister all three points, with Luke Bailey scoring for Beccles.

Long Stratton’s goals came from Charlie Deakin and Sam Page.

Blofield’s good form continued thanks to goals from Orren Oliver, Issac Mace and Reece May, with Wymondham’s response coming from Karl Downes.

Three teams are now locked together six points behind the pack. Sheringham are closest, on goal difference, after a 3-1 win at Mattishall. Tim Cary scored a brace with Jamie Nelson adding the other, while Mattishall’s goal came from Xavier Huckle.

The other teams in that particular mix faced each other and it was Waveney who took all three points at Scole after a 3-0 win, the goals coming from Sam Clay (2) and Tony Brown.

Wroxham Reserves beat Norwich United U21s 4-1, with goals from Ryan Haylett, Bradley Mitchell, Tom Huckerby and Seamus Bobby. James Averies scored for the hosts.

In the First Division, Mundford have taken over at the top after a 3-0 win at Fakenham Reserves. Mason Thorogood (2) and Jack Willcox were on the scoresheet.

Morning leaders Yelverton were without a game and are now second while Aylsham are in third after their 5-0 pounding of visiting Watton. Jamie George helped himself to a hat-trick, with other goals from Tom Bush and Kiron Dalton.

Attleborough beat North Walsham 2-0 with Callum Kindred and Dan Whiteman on the scoresheet, while East Harling beat Hindringham by the same score, thanks to Charlie Webb and Thomas Miles.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

WATCH: The secret Second World War bunker below a quiet suburban street

The house with the 80-year-old secret, a World War Two air-raid shelter hidden away in the front garden in Waldemar Avenue. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Armed robbers in balaclavas invade children’s birthday party and demand drugs

A children's party at a house in Hunter Road in Catton Grove, Norwich, was interrupted by armed robbers (Picture: Google)

WATCH: Masked robber threatens Norwich shopkeeper with gun

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Two men arrested over armed home invasion and attempted robbery in Norwich

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

Paddy Davitt verdict: R-E-S-P-E-C-T. The new currency at Norwich City

Jordan Rhodes earned Norwich City a hard-fought point with his first touch at West Brom. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

How a man’s dream supermarket business turned into a nightmare

Abdul Hussain, whose supermarket has been without electricity for 12 months. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Kit Carson victim: Former Norwich City youth coach was part of ‘paedophile ring’

Former youth football coach and scout Michael

Pick up for free food in Norwich with mobile app

The OLIO app allows people to advertise food they don't want. Photo: Annabel Staff
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists