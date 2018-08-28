Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Transfer rumour: Ipswich Town linked with move for Norwich winger Marshall

PUBLISHED: 10:47 16 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:50 16 December 2018

Ipswich Town have been linked with a loan move for Norwich's Ben Marshall. Picture: FOCUSIMAGES

Ipswich Town have been linked with a loan move for Norwich's Ben Marshall. Picture: FOCUSIMAGES

Paul Chesterton

Ipswich Town have been linked with a loan move for Norwich City midfielder Ben Marshall.

Comment
Town manager Paul Lambert applauds fans in the North Stand at the end of the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMTown manager Paul Lambert applauds fans in the North Stand at the end of the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The 27-year-old moved to Carrow Road in the summer from Wolves, following a loan at Millwall but has struggled to make an impact at Carrow Road, making just five appearances for the Canaries.

All of those came in August, with the wide midfielder an unused substitute during the 2-2 draw at Bristol City yesterday.

He previously worked under Ipswich boss Paul Lambert at Blackburn, before the Scot signed him for Wolves for £1.2million in January 2017.

MORE: Northstander: Filthy weather, scrappy goal, but who cares? We won! However, the maths still don’t look great

The Sun are reporting that Ipswich are interested in a loan swoop for the midfielder, who can also play at full-back. while Millwall are also said to be keen on bringing Marshall back to The Den.

Ipswich were previously interested in Marshall during his time at Blackburn.

Blues boss Lambert has repeatedly stressed the need for a ‘little help’ in January, with the former Canaries chief looking to strengthen in a number of positions.

MORE: Andy’s Angles: Five observations from Ipswich Town’s 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic

“I know what’s going on, I spoke to Marcus the other day, he was in here the other day,” the Blues boss said this week.

“We know exactly where we’re going, what we’re trying to do, which is great. Things are ongoing.”

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

Video Daniel Farke reveals the lengths Canaries had to go in 2-2 Bristol City draw

Max Aarons grabbed Norwich City a point Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-2 Championship draw at Bristol City

Marco Stiepermann rifled Norwich City in front Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a spirited 2-2 Championship draw at Bristol City

Max Aarons earns Norwich City a point at Bristol City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Determined display provides further evidence that Godfrey can make the grade as a defender for City

Timm Klose's injury and an eye issue for Grant Hanley gave youngster Ben Godfrey another chance to impress Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City grind out Robins draw

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey dishes out his views on the Canaries' 2-2 draw at Bristol City from Ashton Gate.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy