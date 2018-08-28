Transfer rumour: Ipswich Town linked with move for Norwich winger Marshall

Ipswich Town have been linked with a loan move for Norwich City midfielder Ben Marshall.

The 27-year-old moved to Carrow Road in the summer from Wolves, following a loan at Millwall but has struggled to make an impact at Carrow Road, making just five appearances for the Canaries.

All of those came in August, with the wide midfielder an unused substitute during the 2-2 draw at Bristol City yesterday.

He previously worked under Ipswich boss Paul Lambert at Blackburn, before the Scot signed him for Wolves for £1.2million in January 2017.

The Sun are reporting that Ipswich are interested in a loan swoop for the midfielder, who can also play at full-back. while Millwall are also said to be keen on bringing Marshall back to The Den.

Ipswich were previously interested in Marshall during his time at Blackburn.

Blues boss Lambert has repeatedly stressed the need for a ‘little help’ in January, with the former Canaries chief looking to strengthen in a number of positions.

“I know what’s going on, I spoke to Marcus the other day, he was in here the other day,” the Blues boss said this week.

“We know exactly where we’re going, what we’re trying to do, which is great. Things are ongoing.”