Wymondham II 12 Beccles 55: Beccles record big win to seal Eastern Counties 1N title

PUBLISHED: 08:33 14 January 2019

Norwich Union lock Jordan Read looks up to the referee for confirmation after touching down against Norwich Medics Picture: RUSS CLARKE

Norwich Union lock Jordan Read looks up to the referee for confirmation after touching down against Norwich Medics Picture: RUSS CLARKE

Archant

Beccles secured the title with a clinical 55-12 win at Wymondham II.

The leaders were soon into their stride and had built up a 29-5 lead by the break, with Suchy, Holtzer (2) Hannam (2) scoring the tries as skipper Gedney led from the front.

Hannam completed his hat-trick in the second half while Suchy got his second and Kauri and Sisley also touched down.

Beccles will now be competing with the top two teams from the South and West sections to see who gets promoted to London 3 Eastern Counties.

North Walsham Raiders remain second after being handed a walk-over by Diss II but Norwich Union are in pole position to finish runners-up. After beating Norwich Medics 45-27 they know a win in their outstanding home fixture against Norwich II on Saturday will seal the deal. Jon Spicker led the way for Union against the Medics, going over four times, while the other try scorers were Jordan Read, Dan Norgate and Lloyd Davis. Mark Hill converted four of the tries while Davis and Joe Nicholson also kicked one apiece.

