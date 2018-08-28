Eastern Counties One North leaders Beccles pushed hard by Norwich II

Norwich Union's match of the match Dan Jones in the thick of the action against Lowestoft & Yarmouth Picture: RUSS CLARKE Archant

Beccles reached the halfway point of the season with their 100pc record intact after a hard-fought 23-10 win at Norwich II.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The leaders were 18-5 ahead at half-time, with Harrison and Kauri scoring tries and Kauri adding a conversion and a couple of penalties.

After the break Norwich piled on the pressure and pulled it back to 18-10 but Beccles had the final say with another Kauri try.

With no less than nine changes from the previous week North Walsham Raiders took time to settle against Norwich Medics but with tries for Michael Mulhall, Ed Sampson and Ben O’Hickey, who added a couple of conversions, they ran out 19-7 winners.

Norwich Union recorded a 26-0 bonus point win at home to Lowestoft & Yarmouth after producing a workmanlike performance, scoring two tries in each half while keeping the opposition out. Dan Jones scored a couple of tries while Dan Norgate and David Sheldon-Smillie also crossed and Tom Whitehouse scored three of four conversion attempts.