Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Eastern Counties One North leaders Beccles pushed hard by Norwich II

PUBLISHED: 09:49 29 October 2018

Norwich Union's match of the match Dan Jones in the thick of the action against Lowestoft & Yarmouth Picture: RUSS CLARKE

Norwich Union's match of the match Dan Jones in the thick of the action against Lowestoft & Yarmouth Picture: RUSS CLARKE

Archant

Beccles reached the halfway point of the season with their 100pc record intact after a hard-fought 23-10 win at Norwich II.

Comment

The leaders were 18-5 ahead at half-time, with Harrison and Kauri scoring tries and Kauri adding a conversion and a couple of penalties.

After the break Norwich piled on the pressure and pulled it back to 18-10 but Beccles had the final say with another Kauri try.

With no less than nine changes from the previous week North Walsham Raiders took time to settle against Norwich Medics but with tries for Michael Mulhall, Ed Sampson and Ben O’Hickey, who added a couple of conversions, they ran out 19-7 winners.

Norwich Union recorded a 26-0 bonus point win at home to Lowestoft & Yarmouth after producing a workmanlike performance, scoring two tries in each half while keeping the opposition out. Dan Jones scored a couple of tries while Dan Norgate and David Sheldon-Smillie also crossed and Tom Whitehouse scored three of four conversion attempts.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Prized pair, pass marks, Tim’s gap and Rhodes flap – Six things learned from Norwich City’s Bees bonus

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 27/10/2018

Video: WATCH: Spot yourself in our Trowse 10K gallery

The CONAC Trowse 10k Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Video: ‘Mentally it’s a big, dark place’ – Krul on his Canaries start and journey back from the brink

Tim Krul enjoys the moment with Norwich City's traveling fans following their recent victory at Nottingham Forest. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Updated: Hearts boss worried about extent of knee injury picked up by Norwich loanee Naismith

Norwich City loanee Steven Naismith is bidding for silverware at Hearts Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Opinion: Paddy Davitt verdict: Paul Lambert is one of the few things Norwich City and Ipswich Town have in common

Emi Buendia slots home City's opener against Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy