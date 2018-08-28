Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Anglian Combination round-up: Long Stratton hammer Blofield United to stay top but Caister keep pressure on leaders

PUBLISHED: 17:10 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:10 09 December 2018

Long Stratton stayed top of the Anglian Combination Premier Division thanks to a 5-0 win over Blofield United. Picture: Archant

Long Stratton stayed top of the Anglian Combination Premier Division thanks to a 5-0 win over Blofield United. Picture: Archant

Shirley D Whitlow

Long Stratton stayed top of the Anglian Combination Premier Division thanks to an authoritative display at home to Blofield United.

Comment

James Bemrose netted a hat-trick in the south Norfolk side’s impressive victory whilst Matt Nicholls also bagged a brace.

Stratton stayed a point clear of Caister, who gained all three points at home to Bradenham Wanderers thanks to George Barnden’s strike. Caister have a game in hand on the leaders.

Payton Swatman scored the only goal of the game as Wymondham Town climbed up to third after victory against Scole United.

Tom Huckerby was on the scoresheet for Wroxham Reserves but it wasn’t enough to gain all three points against Acle as Scott Howard earned a share of the spoils.

Goals from Dillon Alexander, Liam Mann and Connor Simpson helped Hellesdon to an impressive win at St Andrews whilst Norwich CEYMS (William Stenner) and Beccles (Joe Clarke) fought out a 1-1 draw.

The matches between Mattishall and Norwich United U21s and Waveney against Sheringham fell foul of the weather.

Mundford were made to work hard for their victory in the First Division as they ran out 4-3 winners at home to Hindringham. Ian Fancett (2), Jack Gould and Oli Farthing got the goals for the leaders, who are two points clear at the top as second-placed Yelverton’s match at North Walsham was postponed.

Third-placed Easton (George Crowe) were held to a 1-1 draw at home against Fakenham Town Reserves (Ben Darby).

Ty Bond and Craig Burton were on target for Watton United but it wasn’t enough to gain all three points as Dom Mearner and Jamie Weston-King were also on target for Bungay Town.

Attleborough Town cruised to a 4-2 win at Reepham Town thanks to goals from Greg Mann, Matt Carr (2) and Alan Kindred whilst Ryan Swift netted a hat-trick in UEA’s 5-1 hammering of Stalham Town.

James Dean and Lorn Henning got the goals in Thetford Rovers’ 2-1 win over Aylsham whilst East Harling beat Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves 2-1 courtesy of goals from Jordan Fent and Daniel Barham. Michael Tacon was on target for the Royals’ second string.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s last-gasp 3-2 Championship win against Bolton

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Another assist and plenty of bright sparks before defensive wobbles on busy day for Aarons

City youngster Max Aarons runs to celebrate with Teemu Pukki after the late winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a breathless 3-2 Championship win against Bolton

Teemu Pukki is mobbed after his stoppage time winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It’s another Pukki party at Carrow Road as Canaries snatch dramatic win over Bolton to stay top

Teemu Pukki's face said it all as he earned Norwich City victory over Bolton, with another injury-time winner. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ‘It’s what any Norwich City player wants to do’ – Marco plays it cool over special day at Carrow Road

Max Aarons relishes the moment with his Norwich City team-mates, after Teemu Pukki's injury-time goal seals another stunning victory - this time over Bolton. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy