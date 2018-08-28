Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Anglian Combination round-up: Nicholls and Bemrose on target to send Long Stratton top

PUBLISHED: 12:49 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:49 02 December 2018

Long Stratton went top of the Anglian Combination Premier Division with a 2-1 win over Norwich CEYMS. Picture: Archant

Long Stratton went top of the Anglian Combination Premier Division with a 2-1 win over Norwich CEYMS. Picture: Archant

Archant

Long Stratton are the new leaders of the Anglian Combination Premier Division after a 2-1 win at home against Norwich CEYMS.

Comment

Matt Nicholls and James Bemrose got the goals for Stratton, who leapfrogged Caister into top spot. Caister saw their match at Beccles Town abandoned in the second half with the score 3-3 after Caister’s Adam Willetts sustained a serious injury and was kept in hospital overnight for observations.

Scole United won 4-1 at Norwich United Under 21s courtesy of goals from Joe Hooton, Josh Lukecroft, Ben Norton-Hugman and Harry Brooks.

Bradley Hough plundered a hat-trick as Waveney won 6-4 at Blofield United - Alex Meakin, Sam Caly and Aaron Creet were also on target.

Liam Moriarty and Jason Sarmes both scored braces in Wymondham’s 4-3 win at Sheringham. Dale Wilton, Ben Boyce and Shane Cox were on target for the Shannocks.

Acle United (George Diggins and Rob Telford) and St Andrews (Charlie Lamb and Daniel Bowen) fought out a 2-2 draw, as did Hellesdon (Harrison Howes and Jack Hurrell) and Mattishall (Jordan Ramm and Xavier Huckle).

The top two sides in Division One both had to settle for draws after both Yelverton and Mundford were held. Dan Cook was on target for Yelverton but Dom Mearner struck to ensure a share of the spoils for Bungay Town whilst second-placed Mundford were held to a 2-2 draw against East Harling. Yelverton are a point above Mundford, who have played two games fewer.

Craig Burnham bagged a brace in Watton United’s 3-1 win at Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves.

Fakenham Town will be awarded victory over North Walsham Town after the match was abandoned with the Ghosts winning 7-1 due to Walsham having insufficient players on the field.

Goals from Jay Webb and Matty Carr gave Attleborough Town all three points over Easton, whose goal came from Ben Cissell. Hindringham and Thetford Rovers drew 1-1 whilst goals from Jamie George and Sam Bryant gave Aylsham a 2-1 victory at UEA. Ryan Swift got the goal for the students.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

Updated Ed Balls to step down as Norwich City chairman

Ed Balls will step down from his role as Norwich City chairman on Boxing Day Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video ‘They were a big boost for the whole 90 minutes’ – Midfield star salutes Carrow Road faithful

Teemu Pukki has Carrow Road on its feet for a third time as Norwich City seal victory over Rotherham United. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a stirring 3-1 Championship win against Rotherham

Norwich City academy products Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell were prominent against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Swashbuckling Norwich City get Daniel Farke’s vote after a 3-1 Rotherham fightback

Daniel Farke celebrates with the home fans after a 3-1 win Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship win against Rotherham United

Todd Cantwell notched his first senior goal for Norwich City against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy