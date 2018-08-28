Anglian Combination round-up: Nicholls and Bemrose on target to send Long Stratton top

Long Stratton went top of the Anglian Combination Premier Division with a 2-1 win over Norwich CEYMS. Picture: Archant Archant

Long Stratton are the new leaders of the Anglian Combination Premier Division after a 2-1 win at home against Norwich CEYMS.

Matt Nicholls and James Bemrose got the goals for Stratton, who leapfrogged Caister into top spot. Caister saw their match at Beccles Town abandoned in the second half with the score 3-3 after Caister’s Adam Willetts sustained a serious injury and was kept in hospital overnight for observations.

Scole United won 4-1 at Norwich United Under 21s courtesy of goals from Joe Hooton, Josh Lukecroft, Ben Norton-Hugman and Harry Brooks.

Bradley Hough plundered a hat-trick as Waveney won 6-4 at Blofield United - Alex Meakin, Sam Caly and Aaron Creet were also on target.

Liam Moriarty and Jason Sarmes both scored braces in Wymondham’s 4-3 win at Sheringham. Dale Wilton, Ben Boyce and Shane Cox were on target for the Shannocks.

Acle United (George Diggins and Rob Telford) and St Andrews (Charlie Lamb and Daniel Bowen) fought out a 2-2 draw, as did Hellesdon (Harrison Howes and Jack Hurrell) and Mattishall (Jordan Ramm and Xavier Huckle).

The top two sides in Division One both had to settle for draws after both Yelverton and Mundford were held. Dan Cook was on target for Yelverton but Dom Mearner struck to ensure a share of the spoils for Bungay Town whilst second-placed Mundford were held to a 2-2 draw against East Harling. Yelverton are a point above Mundford, who have played two games fewer.

Craig Burnham bagged a brace in Watton United’s 3-1 win at Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves.

Fakenham Town will be awarded victory over North Walsham Town after the match was abandoned with the Ghosts winning 7-1 due to Walsham having insufficient players on the field.

Goals from Jay Webb and Matty Carr gave Attleborough Town all three points over Easton, whose goal came from Ben Cissell. Hindringham and Thetford Rovers drew 1-1 whilst goals from Jamie George and Sam Bryant gave Aylsham a 2-1 victory at UEA. Ryan Swift got the goal for the students.