Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Anglian Combination round-up: CEYMS up to third after impressive win over St Andrews

PUBLISHED: 14:25 04 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:25 04 November 2018

CEYMS are up to third in the Anglian Combination Premier Division. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

CEYMS are up to third in the Anglian Combination Premier Division. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

CEYMS are up to third in the Anglian Combination Premier Division after a 5-0 win over St Andrews thanks to goals from Jack Smith, Ali Zandi, Jack Lambert, Jack Cottingham and Will Stenner

Comment

The big scoring game of the Premiership saw Beccles Town hammer Mattishall 8-2 - the Wherrymen’s goals coming from Joe Clarke (3), George Brown (3), Callum Grimmer and Steve Bee.

Two games saw score draws: Acle United v Norwich United Under 21 being 2-2 (goals by Sam Brookes; Rob Telford for the home team and by Jordan Forbes and Joe Rose for the Norwich United team), and Hellesdon v Blofield United finishing at 1-1 (Jack Hurrell for Hellesdon and Reece May for Blofield). Wymondam and Waveney fought out a 0-0 draw.

Caister travelled to Bradenham Wanderers and came away with a 3-2 win. Oliver Woodhouse, George Barnden and Anton Ward got the goals for Caister whilst Rick Melton and Joel Bryan were on target for Bradenham.

Connor Carey bagged a brace in Scole United’s 2-0 win over Sheringham whilst James Bemrose and Charlie Deacon got the goals in Long Stratton’s 2-0 win over Wroxham Reserves.

In the First Division Ian Fancett got a hat-trick in Mundford’s 5-1 win over North Walsham Town.

Matthew Cooke, Lewis Clary and Lewis Allen got the goals as Yelverton won at Aylsham whilst Fakenham Town Reserves earned a 2-2 draw against Bungay Town. Ben Darby and James Slater got the goals for the Ghosts while Darren Wigger and Dom Mearner scored for Bungay.

Watton eased to a 3-1 win at East Harling courtesy of goals from Craig Burton (2) and Matthew Perry.

The UEA journeyed to Kirkley and Pakefield Reserves and came away with a 1-0 win thanks to James Baughurst’s strike.

At Hindringham the goal scored by the home team by Darren West was not enough to come away with three points as Attleborough finished with three, scored by Jacob Carr, Steve Wright and Ryan Self.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

Video ‘Totally his words made a difference’ – Farke a team-mates high on Pukki’s praise list

Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring Norwich City's third goal at Hillsborough, as they turned over Sheffield Wednesday to claim their fourth successive Championship win. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 4-0 Championship away win at Sheffield Wednesday

Onel Hernandez was heavily involved in the opening goal at Hillsborough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion ‘If Carlsberg did Saturdays…’ – Norwich City fans react to stunning Sheffield Wednesday win

The traveling Norwich fans celebrate victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 03/11/2018

Video Daniel Farke hails Norwich City’s second half masterclass at Sheffield Wednesday

Teemu Pukki notched a brace in Norwich City's 4-0 win at Hillsborough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Paddy Davitt verdict: Don’t worry, be happy Norwich City fans

Max Aarons is blazing a trail for Norwich City's academy talent Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy