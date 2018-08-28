Search

Anglian Combination round-up: Caister suffer surprise defeat against Sheringham

PUBLISHED: 16:35 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:35 25 November 2018

The Anglian Combination Premier Division title race was thrown wide open as leaders Caister went down to a 5-2 defeat at home to Sheringham. Picture: Archant

The Anglian Combination Premier Division title race was thrown wide open as leaders Caister went down to a 5-2 defeat at home to Sheringham. Picture: Archant

Shirley D Whitlow

The Anglian Combination Premier Division title race was thrown wide open as leaders Caister went down to a 5-2 defeat at home to Sheringham.

Comment

Philip Sands, Dan Crosby, Dale Wilton and Tim Carey (2) were on target for the Shannocks as the gap to second-placed Long Stratton remained two points. Second-placed Stratton were in Mummery Cup quarter-final action as they won 3-0 against Mattishall thanks to a Matt Nicholls hat-trick.

Norwich CEYMS are third after a 3-0 win over Acle United - William Fenner, Ali Zandi and Darren Smith got the goals.

Brad Hunt got the only goal of the game in Scole United’s 1-0 win at Wroxham Reserves whilst Wymondham won 3-2 against Hellesdon.

Matty Blackford bagged a brace in Bradenham Wanderers 3-2 win at home to Beccles whilst St Andrews won 4-2 at Blofield - Charlie Lamb (2), Fionn Goodwin-Wright, and Oliver Hutt were on the scoresheet for the Saints.

Norwich United Under-21s remain bottom of the league after a 4-1 defeat at Waveney - Bradley Hough proving the star man as he plundered two goals.

Yelverton are the new leaders of Division One after their 6-1 win in over Thetford Rovers coupled with Mundford’s 2-0 defeat at home to Fakenham Town Reserves.

Lewis Clarey and Lewis Allen both got doubles in Yelverton’s win whilst Luke Gray got both goals for the Ghosts’ second string in their surprise win Mundford, who are now a point behind Yelverton but with two games in hand.

Goals from Ben Cissell, Lee Newton and George Crowe kept Easton in the race for the title after a 3-0 victory over East Harling.

Luke Young got two goals in UEA’s win over Attleborough whilst North Walsham won 4-1 against Watton - James Marsh (2), Ryan Beeson and Alex Fitzgerald getting their goals.

In a close game Bungay beat Aylsham 2-1 thanks to goals from Dom Mearner and Shaun Flint. Jamie George got Aylsham’s consolation.

Kirkley and Pakefield came away victorious at Reepham with Liam Chanell and Eaton Currie scoring for Reepham, and both Mike Tacon and Dan Tacon plus Joel Haverson scoring for the Royals.

