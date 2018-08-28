Search

Anglian Combination round-up: Ashley King brace helps Caister see off Wroxham Reserves

PUBLISHED: 15:47 11 November 2018

Caister are on top of the Anglian Combination Premier Division. Picture: Archant

Shirley D Whitlow

Ashley King’s double helped keep Caister firmly in charge of the Anglian Combination Premier Division after a 4-0 win at home against Wroxham Reserves.

Anton Ward and Oliver Woodhouse were also on target as Caister remained five points clear of second-placed Long Stratton, who were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Scole United.

Norwich CEYMS, in third, romped to a 6-1 win at Norwich United Under-21s thanks to goals from Will Stenner, Ali Zandi, Jack Smith (2), Canneron Wing and David Taylor.

The game of the day was between Blofield United and SHeringham, who shared 13 goals with the Shannocks taking the spoils by a single goal - Dale Wilton getting four of their goals.

Beccles won 4-2 against their guests from Wymondham - Neil Hurren (2), Rob Bishop and Joe Clark getting the Wherrymen’s goals with Danny Pennell and Jason Armes scoring for the visitors.

Waveney swept to a 3-1 win at Hellesdon courtesy of goals from George Barber, Richie High, Tarren Grint. Callum Jones got Hellesdon’s consolation.

Acle edged a seven-goal thriller at Mattishall thanks to goals from Ricky Forder, Aaron Kelf, Luke Thacker and an own goal. Jordan Ramm, Xavier Huckle and Harry Gagen replied for the home side.

St Andrew were beaten 3-1 at home to Bradenham Wanderers, whose goals came from Luke Goble (2) and Dan Childerhouse. Fionn Goodwin-Wright got the Saints’ goal.

In the First Division Yelverton moved level on points with leaders Mundford thanks to a 4-3 win against Hindringham - Lewis Clearey getting two of the goals.

Easton are in third after Adam Brown netted a brace in their 4-1 win against North Walsham whilst Beccles went down to a 2-1 defeat at Thetford Rovers - James Dean and Luke Woods getting Rovers’ goals.

Attleborough Town and Fakenham Reserves shared a 3-3 draw whilst Jack Flynn got the only goal of the game for East Harling at Aylsham.

Ryan Swift (2) and William Oxborough got the goals for UEA in their 3-0 win over Reepham whilst Pat Gainsford got both goals in Stalham’s 2-1 win at Watton United.

