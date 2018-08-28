Search

Sheringham can confirm title credentials

PUBLISHED: 10:37 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:31 30 November 2018

Action from Waveney's win over Norwich United Under 21s last weekend Picture: Steve Wood

Sheringham will be looking to confirm their Premier Division title credentials when they host rivals Wymondham Town.

The hosts go into the game on the back of a 5-2 win at Caister a week ago – only the second time the leaders have tasted defeat in a dozen league outings.

The win leaves the Shannocks fifth, seven points off top spot but with two games in hand. Wymondham are on the same points as Sheringham but below them on goal difference.

Second-placed Long Stratton host third-placed Norwich Ceyms in arguably the match of the day – just one point separates them but the visitors have a game in hand.

Caister will be looking to make amends when they go to seventh-placed Beccles Town, while Scole, in fourth, go to bottom side Norwich United Under-21s.

Mattishall, in cup action last weekend, are at second-bottom Hellesdon, while Acle United host St Andrews, Waveney travel to Blofield and Bradenham host Wroxham Reserves.

