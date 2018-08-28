Search

A mixture of league and the remaining county cup games – and a sunny morning – greeted Sunday football enthusiasts. In the Premier Division, disappointingly, only two games took place. Acle Rangers moved a point clear at the top after winning 5-2 at Horsford FC whilst Phoenix are second following a narrow 3-2 victory over Poringland Wanderers. Jamie Smith (2) and Matt Jillings scored for the home side whilst Matty Elwin twice replied. Woolpack remain top of Division One after a comfortable win over Windmill Wanderers and Drayton Dazzlers made it five from five when winning 2-0 at Norman Wanderers. There was a good win for Marlborough, 6-2 (Sonny Clarke 2, Barney Dickerson, Josh Gathergood, Jordan Wheeler, Jack Hollings) at Hethersett Athletic and there were two goals from Dean Mortimer as Aslacton won 2-1 at Brooke. In Division Two, MC Rovers moved to within a point of leaders Silver Fox as Matt Dye (2) and Ross Joy scored in a good 3-0 home win over AFC Norwich. Bungay Town and DCS Rapid drew 1-1 and Dynamo continued their recent good run with a 3-1 defeat of East Tuddenham. There were no goals in the game between Acle Rangers Res and Newsman Celtic. Watton United show no signs of slowing down at the top of Division Three. Their 6-1 home win over FC Viking Res keeps them three points clear of Easton FC who had a Ricky Bevis double and a Rhys Cousins strike to thank for their 3-1 win over Nelsons Ath. Aylsham Sunday scored five without reply against Sporting Iceni whilst Eaton FC came from behind to win 4-1 (Daniel Hawkie 2, Grant Brighton, Kyriakos Kyriakof) at Woodton Utd. Cellar House ended their recent poor run with a 3-1 victory at AG Athletic. With Cringleford in County Cup action, Moose Park Rangers took full advantage to move top of Division Four with a 4-2 (Lewis Perretta 2, Max Marsham, Charlie Lambe) home win over Holt United. Long Stratton scored five times in beating Yelverton, whilst Curtis Moore, Dan Smith and Thomas Strickland all scored in a narrow 3-2 victory for Earsham at home to Mulbarton Wanderers. Despite playing for 75 minutes with 10 men following a red card, Felthorpe grabbed their first points of the season as goals by Graeme Lockwood and Harrison McLean helped them beat Old Catton 2-1 and move off the bottom of the table. In the County Cups, Vale Longo beat Mad Moose Ath in the Senior whilst in the Junior Cup, Division Two leaders Silver Fox went through on penalties against Division Four Cringleford after a 3-3 draw and Cherry Tree FC progressed in the same fashion after a 2-2 draw with Hethersett Ath Res.

PUBLISHED: 12:19 24 October 2018

Acle Rangers head the Norwich Sunday League's Premier Division Picture: Archant

Acle Rangers head the Norwich Sunday League's Premier Division Picture: Archant

Archant

A mixture of league and the remaining county cup games – and a sunny morning – greeted Sunday football enthusiasts.

In the Premier Division, disappointingly, only two games took place.

Acle Rangers moved a point clear at the top after winning 5-2 at Horsford FC whilst Phoenix are second following a narrow 3-2 victory over Poringland Wanderers. Jamie Smith (2) and Matt Jillings scored for the home side whilst Matty Elwin twice replied.

Woolpack remain top of Division One after a comfortable win over Windmill Wanderers and Drayton Dazzlers made it five from five when winning 2-0 at Norman Wanderers. There was a good win for Marlborough, 6-2 (Sonny Clarke 2, Barney Dickerson, Josh Gathergood, Jordan Wheeler, Jack Hollings) at Hethersett Athletic and there were two goals from Dean Mortimer as Aslacton won 2-1 at Brooke.

In Division Two, MC Rovers moved to within a point of leaders Silver Fox as Matt Dye (2) and Ross Joy scored in a good 3-0 home win over AFC Norwich. Bungay Town and DCS Rapid drew 1-1 and Dynamo continued their recent good run with a 3-1 defeat of East Tuddenham. There were no goals in the game between Acle Rangers Res and Newsman Celtic.

Watton United show no signs of slowing down at the top of Division Three. Their 6-1 home win over FC Viking Res keeps them three points clear of Easton FC who had a Ricky Bevis double and a Rhys Cousins strike to thank for their 3-1 win over Nelsons Ath.

Aylsham Sunday scored five without reply against Sporting Iceni whilst Eaton FC came from behind to win 4-1 (Daniel Hawkie 2, Grant Brighton, Kyriakos Kyriakof) at Woodton Utd.

Cellar House ended their recent poor run with a 3-1 victory at AG Athletic.

With Cringleford in County Cup action, Moose Park Rangers took full advantage to move top of Division Four with a 4-2 (Lewis Perretta 2, Max Marsham, Charlie Lambe) home win over Holt United.

Long Stratton scored five times in beating Yelverton, whilst Curtis Moore, Dan Smith and Thomas Strickland all scored in a narrow 3-2 victory for Earsham at home to Mulbarton Wanderers.

